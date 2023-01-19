Ex-Inooro anchor Muthoni Wa Mukiri expecting her 1st child

The sassy beauty entrepreneur shared the news with her fans online and made a prayer for other women who are also on their pregnancy journeys.

“Blessings upon blessings. Baby loading… For those on a similar journey or hoping to get on the same journey, may God protect and guide you,” Wa Mukiri wrote.

Here are reactions from her fans:

Loisekambo.lk Congratulations 🎊 darling...I'm so happy for you❤️

Estherwanjiru_e Congratulations Muthoni..may God protect and guide you.

Karewainaina Congratulations Muthoni.You already are winning at it.May God protect you and your baby.

Bettykmoffats Congratulations are in order ❤️❤️❤️ 2023 is gonna b a good year for us waiting...

Muthoni Wa Mukiri Pulse Live Kenya

Njemuthee Congratulations Muthoni May God’s blessings be upon you in this journey.. you are blessed

Shiconso Eish ,na umetuweka sana😂😂😂😂 congratulations lilmama ❤️❤️❤️

Muthoni tied the knot with her husband Isaac in November 2021 at a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

How Muthoni Wa Mukiri met her husband

Muthoni has previously revealed that she and Isaac met at a Chama party which she had attended by invitation from comedian Teacher Wanjiku.

“Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri and husband Isaac Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

“Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and had been watching me from the far end and the rest is history,” Muthoni recalled.