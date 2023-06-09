Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

His colleague at Citizen, Rashid Abdalla, took to his Instagram page to share an image of the couple, extending heartfelt wishes for more blessings from Allah.

The investigative reporter was captured donning Islamic wedding attire, including a navy blue kanzu and matching headwrap.

Photos that have already circulated online show Mugambi in the company of Mugirango South MP Sylvanus Osoro and fellow journalist Ayub Abdikadir.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in, led by fellow investigative journalist Seth Olale.

"Congratulations thousand congratulations Inna Mugambi! God bless you! Congratulations on your wedding day," Olale wrote.

The whereabouts of Mwanaidy, however, have not been disclosed, and her wedding images have also not surfaced online.

Hassan Mugambi and Mwanaidy's relationship

According to Nairobi News, a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

Hassan and Mwanaidy had been dating for one year prior to their wedding, and it was revealed that they were eagerly looking forward to their special day.

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.

Mugambi and Mwanaidy recently made their relationship public, with Mwanaidy sharing a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

Since then, the couple has been openly sharing their relationship goals and happiness with their followers.

In Islamic tradition, the Nikah ceremony is a significant event that formalizes the union between a man and a woman.

It holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning, symbolizing a sacred journey and establishing the groundwork for a strong and harmonious family unit.

Embedded within the principles and teachings of Islam, the ceremony emphasizes the importance of commitment, mutual respect, and shared values.