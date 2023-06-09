The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

Fabian Simiyu

Hassan and Mwanaidy dated for one year before getting married

Hassan Mugambi
Hassan Mugambi

Citizen TV's Hassan Mugambi tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Mwanaidy Shishi in a beautiful Muslim ceremony (Nikah).

His colleague at Citizen, Rashid Abdalla, took to his Instagram page to share an image of the couple, extending heartfelt wishes for more blessings from Allah.

The investigative reporter was captured donning Islamic wedding attire, including a navy blue kanzu and matching headwrap.

From left: Rashid Abdalla, Hassan Mugambi and Sylvanus Osoro [Photo: Seth Olale]
From left: Rashid Abdalla, Hassan Mugambi and Sylvanus Osoro [Photo: Seth Olale] Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Details of Hassan Mugambi's two-day wedding ceremony

Photos that have already circulated online show Mugambi in the company of Mugirango South MP Sylvanus Osoro and fellow journalist Ayub Abdikadir.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in, led by fellow investigative journalist Seth Olale.

"Congratulations thousand congratulations Inna Mugambi! God bless you! Congratulations on your wedding day," Olale wrote.

The whereabouts of Mwanaidy, however, have not been disclosed, and her wedding images have also not surfaced online.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hassan Mugambi
Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

According to Nairobi News, a source close to Mugambi disclosed that the Nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, will take place over two days in Kibra.

Hassan and Mwanaidy had been dating for one year prior to their wedding, and it was revealed that they were eagerly looking forward to their special day.

According to the source, both Mugambi and Mwanaidy have children from previous relationships, but it remains uncertain whether they will all reside together as a blended family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugambi and Mwanaidy recently made their relationship public, with Mwanaidy sharing a video on social media displaying her engagement ring.

Mwanaidy and Hassan Mugambi
Mwanaidy and Hassan Mugambi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Little known details about Hassan Mugambi’s fiancée who runs her own restaurant

Since then, the couple has been openly sharing their relationship goals and happiness with their followers.

In Islamic tradition, the Nikah ceremony is a significant event that formalizes the union between a man and a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

It holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning, symbolizing a sacred journey and establishing the groundwork for a strong and harmonious family unit.

Embedded within the principles and teachings of Islam, the ceremony emphasizes the importance of commitment, mutual respect, and shared values.

It is a celebration of love, unity, and the joining of two individuals in matrimony.

Recommended articles

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

Hassan Mugambi weds girlfriend Mwanaidy in private ceremony

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

3 things you can do with pineapple peels

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

5 ways to elevate your hairstyle with accessories

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

4 dangers of adding raw sugar to tea

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Late-night eating may not automatically result in getting pot belly - Nutritionist

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Dressing your toddler with style & comfort, according to AI

Dressing your toddler with style & comfort, according to AI

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple

Planning a wedding? Here are 4 mistakes to avoid

Eric Omondi & his fiancée Lynne

Eric Omondi & fiancée Lynne announces 2nd pregnancy

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding on June 1, 2023

Uhuru graces Crown Prince's one-of-a-kind royal wedding [Photos]

Couple on a date

5 simple ways to make your first date a pleasant experience