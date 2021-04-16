Mwende Macharia gushes over Baby Daddy J Blessing as he turns a year older

Taking to her Instagram, Mwende could not help it but gush over J Blessing, describing him as a champion who has done himself well.

Adding that, despite what people always say about him, he remains to be more than a conqueror.

Mwende's Message to J Blessing

“Mmemaliza Kelele huko Kwa streets, okay let's wish Baba @jibrilblessing a happy birthday and lots of good wishes on his birthday and also his late mom's 25th anniversary.

Despite what people keep saying about you, I would like you to know you have DONE WELL. Wewe ni more than a CHAMPION

You are more than a conqueror. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of knowing you #Mamaboys #QueenoftheAirwaves” reads reads Mwende’s post.

Relationship issues

A few years ago, Mwende was engaged to Producer, J Blessing but had to break off the engagement due to what she referred to as fundamental issues in the relationship.

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting his child. Blessing moved on shortly after, with 'Tokelezea' hitmaker Chantelle while Mwende moved on with her life, raising the son she sired with Blessing, Champion Blessing. Later on, Blessing parted ways with Chantelle.

Mwende’s story is one that is encouraging to many single moms out there or those co-parenting with their exes.

Currently, Mwende is pregnant with her second Child, but the baby daddy remains unknown to the public.

Mwende Macharia and J Blessing Pulse Live Kenya