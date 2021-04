Radio Maisha Presenter, Mwende Macharia is pregnant!

Mwende took to her Instagram page to officially announce the news.

“Joy unspeakable ❤️. After 7 years,I am mom again," wrote an elated Mwende.

The self-proclaimed Queen of the Airwaves already has a son, Champion, who was born in 2013.

Mwende shares her son with producer J.Blessing, to whom she was previously engaged.

The two broke up at a time when she was expecting Champion.