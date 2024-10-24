Mwende Macharia makes media come back, joins Terence, Ngoni Thuita for new show

Former Radio Maisha presenter, Mwende Macharia, is set to make a return to the airwaves, this time through the digital space.

After leaving mainstream radio in August 2024, following a remarkable 14-year career, Mwende is now stepping into the world of digital media.

She will be launching a brand-new YouTube talk show, Fyucha, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

A new digital platform for creatives

Fyucha is a digital platform designed to offer artists, content creators, and performers a fresh space to showcase their talents.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

The show is set to be co-hosted by comedian Terence Creative and actor-cum-Kameme FM radio presenter, Ngoni Thuita.

Mwende’s move to digital media aligns with the growing trend of media personalities leaving traditional platforms to explore the digital realm.

She joins a growing list of media figures embracing online spaces to connect with their audiences in more personalised ways.

The first edition of Fyucha Live will air on Thursday, October 24th, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and promises an exciting lineup featuring renowned artists such as Khaligraph and Mugithi star, Samidoh.

Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Direct pay for creatives and cash prizes

One of the standout features of Fyucha Live is its direct pay model for creatives. Artists and performers will be able to earn directly from their appearances on the show.

This model is designed to give Kenyan creatives the financial freedom they deserve, with the added bonus of cash prizes and merchandise for standout performances.

A platform for all

Fyucha Live is more than just a platform for established stars. It is designed to provide exposure to upcoming talent as well.

