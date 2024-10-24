The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mwende Macharia makes media come back, joins Terence, Ngoni Thuita for new show

Amos Robi

Mwende quit Radio Maisha on August 17 after 14 years where she hosted the afternoon show alongside Clemmo.

Ngoni wa Thuita, Mwende Macharia and Terence Creative
Ngoni wa Thuita, Mwende Macharia and Terence Creative
  • Mwende Macharia is making a return to the airwaves through digital media with a new YouTube talk show called Fyucha
  • The show will be co-hosted by comedian Terence Creative and actor Ngoni Thuita

Former Radio Maisha presenter, Mwende Macharia, is set to make a return to the airwaves, this time through the digital space.

After leaving mainstream radio in August 2024, following a remarkable 14-year career, Mwende is now stepping into the world of digital media.

She will be launching a brand-new YouTube talk show, Fyucha, on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Fyucha is a digital platform designed to offer artists, content creators, and performers a fresh space to showcase their talents.

Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 Kenyan entertainment duos with exceptional work chemistry

The show is set to be co-hosted by comedian Terence Creative and actor-cum-Kameme FM radio presenter, Ngoni Thuita.

Mwende’s move to digital media aligns with the growing trend of media personalities leaving traditional platforms to explore the digital realm.

She joins a growing list of media figures embracing online spaces to connect with their audiences in more personalised ways.

The first edition of Fyucha Live will air on Thursday, October 24th, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., and promises an exciting lineup featuring renowned artists such as Khaligraph and Mugithi star, Samidoh.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

One of the standout features of Fyucha Live is its direct pay model for creatives. Artists and performers will be able to earn directly from their appearances on the show.

This model is designed to give Kenyan creatives the financial freedom they deserve, with the added bonus of cash prizes and merchandise for standout performances.

Fyucha Live is more than just a platform for established stars. It is designed to provide exposure to upcoming talent as well.

Performers, whether seasoned or just starting out, will have a stage to get noticed, making it a truly inclusive space.

Amos Robi
