Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Radio presenter Mwende Macharia has announced her departure from Radio Maisha, a station owned by Standard Media Group, marking the end of her 14-year tenure.

The announcement, made via her social media platforms, was effective immediately, leaving her fans both surprised and eager to learn about her next move.

Mwende, known for her dynamic presence on air, expressed deep gratitude to the Standard Media Group for the opportunity to grow her career and brand over the years.

She also took a moment to thank her loyal fans, who have been a significant part of her journey.

“I hereby wish to announce my departure from Radio Maisha and Standard Group at large effective immediately. I would like to thank the Standard group management for the opportunity to grow my career as well as my brand for the last 14 years.

Mwende Macharia

"Most importantly, I would like to extend my gratitude to my fans all over the country and beyond for holding down the Queen,” Mwende wrote.

Looking foward to new beginnings

While Mwende has not yet disclosed her next destination, she hinted at exciting opportunities ahead. Her departure leaves a gap in the Radio Maisha line-up, but she reassured her followers that she will continue doing what she loves.

“With that said, I cannot wait to share with you my next home so that I can continue doing what I do best. I am beyond thrilled already,” she added.

Challenges at Standard Media Group

Mwende’s exit coincides with a turbulent period for the Standard Media Group. The company, which recently celebrated Radio Maisha’s 14th anniversary, has been facing significant challenges.

Standard Media Group newsroom

As part of a broader cost-cutting strategy, the media house announced the retrenchment of over 300 employees and the shutdown of KTN News and KTN Farmers TV.

These moves reflect the difficulties faced by traditional media houses in a rapidly evolving industry, where shifting media consumption trends and technological advancements are exerting immense pressure.

Leadership and future prospects

Marion Gathoga Mwangi, the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, has taken the reins during these challenging times.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi

Despite the financial struggles, she remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the company.