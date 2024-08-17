The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Amos Robi

While Mwende has not yet disclosed her next destination, she hinted at exciting opportunities ahead.

Former Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
Former Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia
  • She expressed gratitude to Standard Media Group and her fans
  • Her departure hints at exciting opportunities ahead
  • Standard Media Group is facing challenges, including job cuts and channel shutdowns

Recommended articles

Radio presenter Mwende Macharia has announced her departure from Radio Maisha, a station owned by Standard Media Group, marking the end of her 14-year tenure.

The announcement, made via her social media platforms, was effective immediately, leaving her fans both surprised and eager to learn about her next move.

Mwende, known for her dynamic presence on air, expressed deep gratitude to the Standard Media Group for the opportunity to grow her career and brand over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also took a moment to thank her loyal fans, who have been a significant part of her journey.

“I hereby wish to announce my departure from Radio Maisha and Standard Group at large effective immediately. I would like to thank the Standard group management for the opportunity to grow my career as well as my brand for the last 14 years.

Mwende Macharia
Mwende Macharia Mwende Macharia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mwende Macharia's father finds joy in promise she kept for her late mother

"Most importantly, I would like to extend my gratitude to my fans all over the country and beyond for holding down the Queen,” Mwende wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mwende has not yet disclosed her next destination, she hinted at exciting opportunities ahead. Her departure leaves a gap in the Radio Maisha line-up, but she reassured her followers that she will continue doing what she loves.

“With that said, I cannot wait to share with you my next home so that I can continue doing what I do best. I am beyond thrilled already,” she added.

Mwende’s exit coincides with a turbulent period for the Standard Media Group. The company, which recently celebrated Radio Maisha’s 14th anniversary, has been facing significant challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT
Standard Media Group newsroom
Standard Media Group newsroom Standard Media Group newsroom Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

As part of a broader cost-cutting strategy, the media house announced the retrenchment of over 300 employees and the shutdown of KTN News and KTN Farmers TV.

These moves reflect the difficulties faced by traditional media houses in a rapidly evolving industry, where shifting media consumption trends and technological advancements are exerting immense pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marion Gathoga Mwangi, the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, has taken the reins during these challenging times.

New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi
New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi New Standard Group CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Former KTN News anchors reflect on station’s impact on their careers after closure

Despite the financial struggles, she remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the company.

In an interview on Spice FM, she emphasised the need for adaptability and resilience as the media landscape continues to change.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

'Sultana' actress Winnie Bwire’s moving appeal & how to support

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Baba Talisha’s emotional video visiting scene of accident that killed his wife

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music arrive in Kenya for Kingdom World Tour concert

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Mercy Kyallo challenges happily married couples to speak out on their experiences

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

Diana Marua's sister Valerie sparks debate after love story with banana seller

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

Reason Diamond continues to clown Shakib Cham: Zari's manager speaks

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

My life doesn’t make any sense - TikToker Baba T's touching tribute to late wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Zari and Shakib

Zari Hassan questions hubby Shakib's worth after fight over Diamond

Nandy’s sister, Doreen Mfinanga reveals business journey after 5 years of silence

Sikutaka watu wajue mimi ni mganga wa kienyeji - Nandy’s sister on secret business

Israel Mbonyi

3 ways Israel Mbonyi can become a Kenyan citizen after recent warm experience

The 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards Jury

Role of Pulse Influencer Awards jury: Meet team behind the 2024 edition