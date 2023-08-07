Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Speaking after the first Msanii Masterclass under her Sevens Creative Hub record label at Bomah Court on August 6, the 'Super Woman' singer expressed her enthusiasm for music business and her dedication to helping upcoming artists in the industry.

Nadia creates a forum for upcoming artists

With the masterclasses, the 'Kai Wangu' singer aims to create a space where emerging artists could interact with industry experts.

She emphasised that the classes are not just about making money but rather about supporting talented individuals on their artistic journey.

The platform would serve as a forum for artists to ask questions, share experiences, and gain valuable insights that could propel their careers forward.

"I am very passionate about the music business. It's something I excel at. I wanted to create a space where upcoming artists can gather and engage with industry professionals who are experts in their craft.

"I believe I can make a difference in someone's career, and it doesn't always have to involve financial transactions," Nadia said.

Nadia's vision for her record label extends beyond it's initial launch in ; she aspires to take the masterclass project nationwide.

However, she acknowledged that executing such a grand scale endeavor required substantial financial resources and sought the right partners to collaborate on the venture.

Why Nadia excluded Arrow Bwoy & other artists from her project

Some wondered why Nadia did not include her boyfriend, Arrow Bwoy, and other artists such as Eric Omondi, who has been vocal about Kenyan Music.

She explained that the project was her personal business and not necessarily a joint effort with her partner.

"For me, it was more of this is my business. It is what I love doing as me. It did not require other artists. It was on a very small scale. It was first doing it myself kwa sababu watu wengine wataitisha mafuta," she said.

Nadia believes in maintaining individual boundaries and allowing each other the space to pursue their respective careers.

"I like to give him his boundaries when he's doing his things, he also gives me my boundary when I'm doing my things," she explained.

Nadia Mukami prioritises personal vision

For Nadia, the decision to embark on this project alone stemmed from her belief that it was an extension of her identity as an artist and a space to nurture her passion for music business.

