ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami explains decision to exclude Arrow Bwoy from her project

Lynet Okumu

Nadia introduced masterclasses to help upcoming artists connect with industry experts

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami

Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has disclosed the reason for not including her fiancé, Arrow Bwoy, in her masterclass project for upcoming artists. Additionally, she shared her future plans for the project.

Speaking after the first Msanii Masterclass under her Sevens Creative Hub record label at Bomah Court on August 6, the 'Super Woman' singer expressed her enthusiasm for music business and her dedication to helping upcoming artists in the industry.

With the masterclasses, the 'Kai Wangu' singer aims to create a space where emerging artists could interact with industry experts.

She emphasised that the classes are not just about making money but rather about supporting talented individuals on their artistic journey.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nadia Mukami denies wife status as she shares dowry terms for Arrow Bwoy

The platform would serve as a forum for artists to ask questions, share experiences, and gain valuable insights that could propel their careers forward.

"I am very passionate about the music business. It's something I excel at. I wanted to create a space where upcoming artists can gather and engage with industry professionals who are experts in their craft.

"I believe I can make a difference in someone's career, and it doesn't always have to involve financial transactions," Nadia said.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia's vision for her record label extends beyond it's initial launch in ; she aspires to take the masterclass project nationwide.

However, she acknowledged that executing such a grand scale endeavor required substantial financial resources and sought the right partners to collaborate on the venture.

Some wondered why Nadia did not include her boyfriend, Arrow Bwoy, and other artists such as Eric Omondi, who has been vocal about Kenyan Music.

She explained that the project was her personal business and not necessarily a joint effort with her partner.

"For me, it was more of this is my business. It is what I love doing as me. It did not require other artists. It was on a very small scale. It was first doing it myself kwa sababu watu wengine wataitisha mafuta," she said.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami
Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Arrow Bwoy spills beans on missed opportunity to propose to Nadia

Nadia believes in maintaining individual boundaries and allowing each other the space to pursue their respective careers.

"I like to give him his boundaries when he's doing his things, he also gives me my boundary when I'm doing my things," she explained.

For Nadia, the decision to embark on this project alone stemmed from her belief that it was an extension of her identity as an artist and a space to nurture her passion for music business.

Nadia Mukami [Instagram]
Nadia Mukami [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
She emphasised that this initial phase of the project was a small-scale endeavor focused on her personal dedication to help aspiring musicians.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
