ADVERTISEMENT
Arrow Bwoy spills beans on missed opportunity to propose to Nadia

Fabian Simiyu

Arrow Bwoy says he might wed Nadia this year

Singer Arrow Bwoy revealed during an interview with Radio Jambo that he was supposed to propose to his baby mama, Nadia Mukami, in 2021, but he quit the process at the last minute.

Arrow Bwoy explained that he had traveled to the USA for his music tour and had planned with his manager to surprise the love of his life. He had even bought a ring from abroad.

However, he later discovered that Nadia's finger was small, and as a result, he was forced to return the ring to the manufacturer for modification.

During this time, Nadia returned to Kenya since she was pregnant and experiencing some complications.

“I had to return the ring. At the time of delivery, she had already returned to Kenya," Arrow Bwoy said.

Arrow Bwoy, however, said that he managed to propose after he also returned. He proposed in March 2022.

He also added that they were planning to get married, but they had to pause the preparations after they welcomed their firstborn son along the way.

He mentioned that they needed to have fun after their wedding, but that couldn't happen since the baby needed their attention.

Arrow Bwoy, however, said that their wedding will be soon and that it could even happen this year. He shared these plans as Nadia looked on.

He also stated that he wants the wedding to take place at the right time and that he doesn't want to put unnecessary pressure on himself regarding it.

Just like any other couple, Nadia and Arrow Bwoy have had their own share of ups and downs, and this became evident when Nadia stated that she was no longer with her baby daddy in December 2022.

During the interview on Radio Jambo, Nadia revealed that Arrow Bwoy had moved out of their house at the time, and she believed that it signaled the end of their relationship.

She mentioned that despite getting back together after their breakup, Arrow Bwoy never apologized for his actions.

According to Nadia, Arrow Bwoy would come back solely to check on their son, but they eventually found themselves talking to each other again and reconnecting.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
