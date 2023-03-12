ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami & Arrow Bwoy finally reveal their son's face [Screenshots]

Lynet Okumu

Kenyan music stars Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy have shared a heartwarming moment with fans as they revealed their son's face for the first time.

Arrow Bwoy and his son Kai
In a video posted on Arrow Bwoy's Instagram story on February 12, the couple's little boy, Kai, plays while holding his mother, whose face had not been previously revealed.

The video accompanied a caption indicating that the person holding Kai was indeed Nadia Mukami.

"He said i gatchu mama," Arrow Bwoy captioned the video.

A screenshot of Arrow Bwoys' Instagram post showing his son's face
READ: Arrow Bwoy reveals truth about huge fight with Nadia Mukami

Nadia and Arrow Bwoy welcomed their first child together, a son, on March 24, 2022. Since then, the couple has kept their son's identity a secret, sharing only glimpses of him without revealing his face.

This has led to much speculation among fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the couple's little bundle of joy.

In the video, Kai is seen playing with his mother, looking adorable as he giggles and plays with his mom. Fans were overjoyed at the sight of the couple's son.

Ascreenshot of Arrow Bwoy's post showing his baby's face
READ: Why fans suspect Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami are back together

Nadia Mukami is a popular Kenyan singer and songwriter known for hits such as Maombi and Radio Love.

Arrow Bwoy, on the other hand, is a celebrated artist with hit songs like Toto and Shikisha.

The couple's relationship has been the subject of much speculation in the Kenyan media, and their fans have been walking the parenthood journey since they announced the birth of their son.

Arrow Bwoy and his son Kai
READ: I'm locked to Arrow Bwoy for life - Nadia confirms amidst breakup

In the past, fans lauded the couple for keeping their son's identity a secret and allowing him to enjoy his childhood away from the spotlight.

Nadia and Arrow Bwoy's love for their son has always been apparent, regardless of any challenges they have faced in their relationship.

In their latest collabo, Kai Wangu, the musical duo bared their souls as they narrated the events that led up to the arrival of their bundle of joy.

READ: Nadia Mukami's song 'Kai Wangu' bags top award

With deep emotion, they vow to give their son a wonderful life and ensure his safety, proudly declaring themselves as exemplary parents who he will adore.

