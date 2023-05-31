Nadia Mukami responds to Eric Omondi's online outburst

Popular Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has found himself embroiled in controversy as he changed tunes from his previously stated activism for the struggles of the ordinary Kenyan to launching an attack on the music industry fraternity once again.
Nadia Mukami has responded to Eric Omondi after his claims that their music is shoddy
This sudden shift in his approach has left some kenyan musicians baffled and disappointed.
In a Tuesday Instagram video featuring an upcoming project announcement with socialite Amber Ray, Omondi drew criticism from renowned rapper Khaligraph and singer Nadia Mukami, who accused him of chasing clout and being inconsistent in his messages.
Inconsistent messages
In the diss video, Omondi expressed his frustration with Kenyan musicians, claiming that despite his efforts to fight for their rights, they were not producing great music.
He went on to criticize them for allowing international artists to dominate the local music scene.
However, his statements were met with scepticism and disappointment from fellow artists who felt that Omondi was being inconsistent in his stance.
Nadia Mukami's disappointment
Singer Nadia Mukami also joined the conversation, expressing her disappointment at Omondi's inconsistency.
She recalled defending him in a discussion, commending his clear vision and statements, only to find him changing his tune once again.
"Eric Omondi doing ‘something good then finally destroys it! Eric had a proper direction in activitism that would have worked based off his influence and i was like finally his branding is good!
"All of a sudden anarudi kwa zile gimmicks zake! Who is advising you?? Don't ruin something good you were doing over YouTube views ( YouTube doesn't even pay that good real money in streams!!!) You had a proper direction Achana na hizi gimmicks jeeeeez! We won't take you seriously next time!"
Mukami argued that Omondi's behavior was hindering the industry's credibility and unity. She stressed that the pursuit of influence and the music industry did not mix well and called on Omondi to pick a side and maintain a consistent approach.
Khaligraph's outspoken response
Known for his outspoken opinions, rapper Khaligraph also addressed Omondi directly in the comments section, urging him to focus on a specific cause instead of shamelessly chasing clout.
Khaligraph highlighted the importance of consistency and suggested that Omondi's actions were making it difficult for others to take him seriously.
He emphasized the need for Omondi to choose a direction and stick to it, rather than flip-flopping between different agendas.
