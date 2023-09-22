Can we find the perfect Khaligraph song for you this Friday? [Quiz]
Celebrate the undeniable talent of Khaligraph, Papa Jones, in this fun personality quiz. Did you like the song recommended for you?
This is the moniker you often use when discussing Khaligraph Jones
Khali
Papa Jones
Omollo
OG
As a fan of Khaligraph Jones, who of these global rap gods would you say he matches up to?
Pick the most acidic Papa Jones diss
"No worries though, testimony imefanya nijue Sir God ni msoo, 90 percent of you rappers mnazimwa na shore ka Noti Flow!" [Juu Ya Ngori, 2018]
"Mi nkona flow kali kali, mi hupiga show mbali mbali. Mi nkona doh na magari, wewe unahate na ukona soo kwa mshwari." [Yes Bana, 2020]
"Miaka ni thate na budako ananiita fathe." [Punguza Kasheshe, 2021]
"Hip Hop ya TZ saa hii ni ka kuseti bubu choir. Mmekimya wote inafaa mng'otwe na Dudu Baya" [Bongo Favour, 2023]
Pick the most hype song where Khali is featured
"Kiboko Remix" Masauti ft Khaligraph Jones [2019]
"Obong'o Nyakalaga" Japesa ft Khaligraph Jones [2020]
"Warena" Mbongi Genje x Khaligraph Jones [2021]
"Chunli" Fathermoh ft Khaligraph Jones, Smady & Boutross
The OG can rock a good look, which of these does he do best?
Khali Cartel 1, 2, 3 & 4: Which femcee absolutely killed it on their verse?
A non-Kenyan collab you think showed Khaligraph's range as an artist
"Wavy" Khaligraph Jones x Sarkodie [2021]
"Hiroshima" Khaligraph Jones x Dax [2022]
"Wanguvu" Khaligraph Jones x AliKiba [2023]
"Kwame" Khaligraph Jones x Harmonize [2023]
Like Papa Jones, don't be shy to celebrate your wins!
Share your score:
Take it from Mejja and the OG, toast to a long life!
Share your score:
Enjoy your day like the 'champez' you are!
Share your score:
Not because you're broke but the song is a whole vibe!
Share your score:
