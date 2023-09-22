The sports category has moved to a new website.

Can we find the perfect Khaligraph song for you this Friday? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Celebrate the undeniable talent of Khaligraph, Papa Jones, in this fun personality quiz. Did you like the song recommended for you?

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones

This is the moniker you often use when discussing Khaligraph Jones

HtmlCode
Khali
Papa Jones
Omollo
OG

As a fan of Khaligraph Jones, who of these global rap gods would you say he matches up to?

HtmlCode
Eminem
Tupac
LL Cool J
Jay Z

Pick the most acidic Papa Jones diss

HtmlCode
"No worries though, testimony imefanya nijue Sir God ni msoo, 90 percent of you rappers mnazimwa na shore ka Noti Flow!" [Juu Ya Ngori, 2018]
"Mi nkona flow kali kali, mi hupiga show mbali mbali. Mi nkona doh na magari, wewe unahate na ukona soo kwa mshwari." [Yes Bana, 2020]
"Miaka ni thate na budako ananiita fathe." [Punguza Kasheshe, 2021]
"Hip Hop ya TZ saa hii ni ka kuseti bubu choir. Mmekimya wote inafaa mng'otwe na Dudu Baya" [Bongo Favour, 2023]

Pick the most hype song where Khali is featured

HtmlCode
"Kiboko Remix" Masauti ft Khaligraph Jones [2019]
"Obong'o Nyakalaga" Japesa ft Khaligraph Jones [2020]
"Warena" Mbongi Genje x Khaligraph Jones [2021]
"Chunli" Fathermoh ft Khaligraph Jones, Smady & Boutross

The OG can rock a good look, which of these does he do best?

HtmlCode
Snapbacks
The classy plain black tee
The kicks
The 2-piece sets

Khali Cartel 1, 2, 3 & 4: Which femcee absolutely killed it on their verse?

HtmlCode
Petra , Khali Cartel 1 [2018]
Xtatic, Khali Cartel 2 [2018]
SilversTone Barz, Khali Cartel 3 [2019]
Achicho Software, Khali Cartel 4 [2021]

A non-Kenyan collab you think showed Khaligraph's range as an artist

HtmlCode
"Wavy" Khaligraph Jones x Sarkodie [2021]
"Hiroshima" Khaligraph Jones x Dax [2022]
"Wanguvu" Khaligraph Jones x AliKiba [2023]
"Kwame" Khaligraph Jones x Harmonize [2023]
Your score: You'll enjoy listening to "Minimal Pressure"
Like Papa Jones, don't be shy to celebrate your wins!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: "Kamnyweso" is the perfect Friday song
Take it from Mejja and the OG, toast to a long life!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Sisi ndio ma "Champez"
Enjoy your day like the 'champez' you are!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your song is "Tuma Kitu"
Not because you're broke but the song is a whole vibe!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende
Business

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Dance

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

Google boss breaks silence on termination of Andrew Kibe's YouTube channel

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Facebook

Most Influential Actor/Actress

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

