Nadia Mukami explains Arrow Bwoy's hand in acquiring her Ranger Rover Evoque

Amos Robi

Nadia disclosed that the Range Rover Evoque had been her dream car for a long time.

Nadia Mukami with her new Range Rover

Kenyan music sensation Nadia Mukami has lifted the curtain on how her fiancé, Arrow Bwoy, played a significant role in her journey to acquire her dream car, a Range Rover Evoque.

Fresh from her AFRIMMA win, Nadia shared the story of her aspiration, hard work, and the valuable advice she received from her partner.

In a conversation following her return from the U.S.A, where she bagged the prestigious AFRIMMA award for the best female artist in East Africa, Nadia expressed her longstanding dream of owning a Range Rover.

Her dream, she revealed, had finally materialized after dedicated efforts and financial planning.

"Hii imekua ni gari nimekua nikitamani for a long long time so finally I felt so great that opportunity imekuja so kuna kazi nlikua nmefanya so afterwards nkasema sishiki hii pesa it goes to me buying the car," she enthusiastically stated.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

When asked about Arrow Bwoy's involvement in her car acquisition, Nadia spoke of their collaborative approach to important decisions.

"Of course, kabla nifanye kitu lazma nimconsult ananiambia hapa na pale nini utoe but aliongezea pesa kidogo but its mine," she disclosed.

Nadia's AFRIMMA triumph was another significant milestone in her career. She secured the best female artist title in East Africa, surpassing tough competition from renowned Tanzanian artists Zuchu and Nandy.

The singer expressed her anticipation for this recognition and emphasised her commitment to defending her title as the 'Queen of the East.'

Looking forward, Nadia revealed exciting plans for her music career. She announced her intent to release an album in 2024, which will coincide with an international tour. This development is bound to elevate her status as a global music icon.

Singer Nadia Mukami and his fiancé Arrow Bwoy Singer Nadia Mukami and his fiancé Arrow Bwoy Pulse Live Kenya
During her stay in the U.S, Nadia enjoyed quality time with her fiancé, Arrow Bwoy, who had been in the country for nearly two months.

Nadia lauded Arrow Bwoy as a responsible father who works tirelessly to provide for their family. She mentioned his dedication to hustling and expressed admiration for his commitment.

