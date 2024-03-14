The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Amos Robi

Nadia called upon the president to fulfill his promise to support artists and take decisive action to address the challenges facing the music industry.

Singer Nadia Mukami
Singer Nadia Mukami

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has voiced her frustration with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), spotlighting the ongoing struggle artists face in securing fair royalties.

Recommended articles

Despite MCSK's role in collecting millions yearly on behalf of artists, Mukami, a member for seven years, has yet to receive her royalties, leading her to question the organisation's effectiveness and advocate for its dissolution.

In an interview with Kalondu Musyimi, Mukami expressed her disillusionment, "MCSK owes me.

"I just wish the president could issue an executive order, let's dissolve this whole thing because I started music professionally when I was 21, now I am 27 years old and all I have been hearing is MCSK this and that, and now I am growing old in the industry, it means this conversation is long overdue."

ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: KECOBO initiates probe into alleged misuse of Sh56 million artist royalties

Mukami's comments shed light on a broader issue plaguing the Kenyan music scene—where the mechanisms intended to support artists have seemingly failed.

"The music business is one that is cashful, but the systems in place do not favour the artists," she added, highlighting the financial disparities musicians face.

The singer also took the opportunity to remind the president of his campaign promises, urging him to take decisive action that would benefit artists both now and in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Give an executive order, dissolve this MCSK thing so that we can start afresh. Our future generations will benefit," Mukami stated, pointing toward a need for systemic change within Kenya's music royalty collection framework.

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami
Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 ways Kenyan creators lose money from their music, books, designs, software & social media

This call to action comes amid ongoing scrutiny of MCSK by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) following allegations of misappropriating artist royalties.

According to KECOBO, Sh56 million was purportedly mishandled by Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), sparking widespread concern and prompting immediate action.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Jackie Wolper's advice to couples after alleged assault on Wema Sepetu by Whozu

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Prophet Lovy pays tribute to brother Christian on 3rd death anniversary

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Mammito fires back at critics over controversial 'Jowie' parody song

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Breaking boundaries - Rapper Kalasinga's unique sound & inspirational journey

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

Mammito faces backlash over Jowie Irungu content [Video]

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

How to diaper & comfort your dog when she's on her period, according to Brenda Michelle

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Letoo receives 2 lorries of matoke & 5 transport buses ahead of April wedding

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

Aliweka nguo kwa maji - Ben Githae recounts being trapped in a lady's house for 2 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

Margaret Wanjiru's Biography: Education, politics, divorce & land saga

Amber Ray and fiancé Kennedy Rapudo ( Instagram)

Inside Amber Ray's lavish lifestyle: A peek into her Sh1.5 million monthly expenses

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails