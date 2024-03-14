Nadia Mukami's plea to Ruto that could be a game-changer in the music industry

Despite MCSK's role in collecting millions yearly on behalf of artists, Mukami, a member for seven years, has yet to receive her royalties, leading her to question the organisation's effectiveness and advocate for its dissolution.

In an interview with Kalondu Musyimi, Mukami expressed her disillusionment, "MCSK owes me.

"I just wish the president could issue an executive order, let's dissolve this whole thing because I started music professionally when I was 21, now I am 27 years old and all I have been hearing is MCSK this and that, and now I am growing old in the industry, it means this conversation is long overdue."

Mukami's comments shed light on a broader issue plaguing the Kenyan music scene—where the mechanisms intended to support artists have seemingly failed.

"The music business is one that is cashful, but the systems in place do not favour the artists," she added, highlighting the financial disparities musicians face.

The singer also took the opportunity to remind the president of his campaign promises, urging him to take decisive action that would benefit artists both now and in the future.

"Give an executive order, dissolve this MCSK thing so that we can start afresh. Our future generations will benefit," Mukami stated, pointing toward a need for systemic change within Kenya's music royalty collection framework.

This call to action comes amid ongoing scrutiny of MCSK by the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) following allegations of misappropriating artist royalties.