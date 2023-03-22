ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nadia Nakai shares healing process after AKA's death

Fabian Simiyu

Nadia has admitted things have not been the same after the departure of AKA

Nadia Nakai and the late AKA
Nadia Nakai and the late AKA

Nadia Nakai, the girlfriend of the late rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA, shared an emotional post on social media one month after his passing.

Recommended articles

In her post, Nadia expressed that the healing process has been slow and difficult, acknowledging that things have not been the same since AKA's departure.

She reflected on the deep love they shared and expressed a wish that they were just friends and nothing more.

As a musician herself, she also reminisced about the days when AKA used to bring her joy, which she now cannot experience as he is no longer with her physically, except on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nadia Nakai and the late AKA
Nadia Nakai and the late AKA Pulse Live Kenya

READ: South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

"Sometimes I wish I never experienced your love. I wish that you were just an acquaintance and I could say 'oh supa mega passed away, what a loss for the game'. If I didn’t love you, maybe it would be easier to continue my life without you. Now, because I had been loved by you, it’s just so hard. I have this hole in my heart that won’t let up.

"The world just doesn’t feel the same. I try to hold onto my memories of when I was happy before you, maybe if I remember how it was before, I could be like that again. But everything doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if seeing you every day on social media is better or worse, I don’t know if reading our messages is healing or not," Nadia wrote.

The late AKA and Nadia Nakai
The late AKA and Nadia Nakai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing her emotions in the post, Nadia Nakai wondered how her life would be without AKA by her side and admitted that she feels unprepared for the future.

Despite this, she expressed gratitude towards those who have been supporting and assisting her during this difficult time.

"I know I need to get out of my house soon, and I know the people that continue to hold me down, will be there for me, thank you, but I just feel like I’ll never be ready. What is my life going to look like now? Time heals all, but time really takes its time, and I don’t know when I’ll ever be fine," Nadia concluded.

South African police are making progress in their investigation of rapper AKA's shooting. They are using CCTV footage to help with their investigation. This information was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the progress being made in the investigation of the rapper AKA's shooting, Mkhwanazi has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist the authorities in speeding up the investigation.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

Kabi WaJesus gifts wife a multi-million SUV during daughter's 1st birthday

Bahati spoils wife, Diana Marua, with luxury Sh62,000 perfume gift

Bahati spoils wife, Diana Marua, with luxury Sh62,000 perfume gift

MCA clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

MCA clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

Nadia Nakai shares healing process after AKA's death

Nadia Nakai shares healing process after AKA's death

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Eric Omondi secures release for 22 petty offenders from Nairobi West Prison [Video]

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Terence Creative & Milly Chebby speak out after shocking act of vandalism

Former Aziza actor Luwi Capello narrates life-altering accident that affected brain & erased memories

Former Aziza actor Luwi Capello narrates life-altering accident that affected brain & erased memories

From sin to salvation: Brendah Jons finds peace in Jesus

From sin to salvation: Brendah Jons finds peace in Jesus

Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

Anita Nderu takes on new challenge as she heads back to class, reveals future plans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gospel musician Eunice Njeri

Eunice Njeri shows off grown son for the first time [Photo]

Kamene Goro and Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

Jalang'o speaks on Kamene Goro's return to radio after leaving Kiss FM

Ken Ambani takes oath of office as County Executive Committee Member in charge of Public Service Administration Youth Gender Sports and Social Services.

Ex-Tausi actor Ken Ambani lands gov't job after over 20 years in film industry

MCA Tricky (left) and Comedian Eddie Butita

MCA Tricky calls out Eddie Butita over ownership of his Sh5M Jaguar