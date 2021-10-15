RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nafsi Trailer Starring Kate Actress, Mumbi Maina & Alex Mwakideu released (Video)

Check out the Trailer for the new upcoming romantic drama feature film

Mumbi Maina, Alex Mwakideu and Kate Actress
Mumbi Maina, Alex Mwakideu and Kate Actress

The official trailer for the upcoming romantic drama feature film, Nafsi, has been released, giving a sneak peak of what to expect from actress Mumbi Maina and Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, who play childhood best friends faced with the biggest test of their lives.

When Aisha (Mumbi) is unable to conceive after a traumatic childhood experience, her best friend Shiko (Catherine) offers to be her surrogate to help save her marriage, but they soon find out that everything is easier said than done.

The trailer also reveals what to expect from Alfred Munyua (Crime and Justice) who plays Aisha’s husband Sebastian whose dark secrets are about to shake Aisha’s world to the core.

The film also stars Raymond Ofula (Monica, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind); BET’s Top Actor Africa runner-up Alex Khayo (Watu Wote, Selina); and first-timers: radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, radio presenter and singer Monique Bett, and singer and former Kora Awards winner Silayio in supporting roles.

A Multan Productions film, Nafsi is written and directed by Reuben Odanga (Selina) and is produced by Dina Mwende.

Nafsi will premiere in cinemas from Saturday 6 November 2021.

NAFSI FILM | Official Trailer | Multan Production Limited

