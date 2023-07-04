Nameless, Khaligraph Jones bring Blankets & Wine to a standstill [Photos]

Since its inception in 2008, the renowned Nairobi festival has continuously showcased the best of African music, serving as a platform for the discovery, promotion, and celebration of African talent.

With a diverse lineup of local and international artists, Blankets and Wine has become a staple of Nairobi's entertainment scene.

The July edition of Blankets and Wine showcased electrifying performances that left the crowds craving for more. Renowned artists Nameless, BenSol, and Khaligraph Jones took the stage, captivating the audience with their talents.

Surprise appearances by Mr Lenny and Wahu added an extra element of excitement to the event. Rising stars Mutoriah, Brandy Maina, Maroon Commandos, Maya Amolo, and Coster Ojwang also wowed the crowd with their stellar performances.

Papa Jones himself performs his hits. Pulse Live Kenya

Beyond the music, fashion played a significant role in the Blankets and Wines experience. Attendees took the opportunity to showcase their unique fashion sense, from contemporary streetwear to traditional African designs.

Striking hats, sunglasses, and jewellery adorned the outfits, adding a touch of style to the festivities.

Food and drinks were in abundance at the venue, with various vendors offering a wide range of local and international cuisines and beverages.

Blankets and Wine went beyond being a music festival; it served as a gathering spot for individuals to connect, mingle, and have fun.

The picnic-style setting created a laid-back and welcoming ambience, as guests lounged on blankets, savouring the delicious food and beverages. It was a place to make new friends, reunite with old ones, and soak in positive energy.

The event also saw partnerships with notable brands like Spotify Africa, Absa Bank, Coke Studio Africa and Tusker Cider, among others, further enhancing the overall experience for attendees.

Absa Bank’s Charity Juma, Joan Misik, Maryanne Kagwe and Yvonne Nkirote Pulse Live Kenya

Blankets and Wine continues to be a celebration of creativity and individuality, where people from all walks of life come together to express themselves through music, fashion, and food.

Below are some of the photos from the event:

Absa Bank’s Charity Juma and Naomi Njagua Pulse Live Kenya

Music lovers and revellers have a blast at the Blankets and Wine July 2023 edition. Pulse Live Kenya

Mr. Lenny and Nameless perform their throwback tunes Pulse Live Kenya

Absa Bank’s Naomi Njagua and Maryanne Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

Maya Amolo takes the stage Pulse Live Kenya

Blankets and Wine founder Muthoni DramaQueen Pulse Live Kenya