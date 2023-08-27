The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Lynet Okumu

Nameless opens up about relationship struggles that nearly drove him & Wahu apart

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

Renowned Kenyan artist David Mathenge, popularly known as Nameless, has opened up about the challenges he and his wife, Wahu, faced in their relationship, revealing that relationship drama once posed a serious threat to their union.

Recommended articles

Speaking during an interview on the 'The Failure Effect' on August 23, Nameless discussed the tumultuous moments he and Wahu endured throughout their marriage.

Nameless admitted that he had doubts about their relationship in the first year of their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The first year of marriage I was like kwani I made a mistake," he said. This uncertainty and insecurity created a strain in their relationship, pushing them to seek professional help.

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi
Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Nameless used bank's landline to freestyle on radio

The couple decided to attend counseling to address their issues. However, the counselor reassured them that the challenges they were facing were normal for many couples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nameless revealed that they took a step back from their relationship at some point. He explained that there came a point when they questioned whether they were contributing to their problems.

This decision led Nameless to move out temporarily. He however, clarified that the move was consensual and aimed at allowing them to focus on their individual growth and address their issues.

"At some point, we had to take a step back and ask ourselves if there was something we were doing wrong...I moved out at some point, it wasn't as dramatic but it came at a time we could focus on things..

"It forced us to focus on our issues. It helped us focus on ourselves. We didn't define it as a separation, it was just a time-out," he said.

Singer Nameless and Wahu
Singer Nameless and Wahu Singer Nameless and Wahu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: How singing landed Wahu in trouble in her 20s

Nameless highlighted the importance of having a support system during tough times.

He mentioned that he reached out to various individuals, including a psychologist, life coach, and siblings, to help him navigate the difficulties they faced as a couple.

"In our 30s there was a lot of pull and back, there were so many things that were going on. What I have done because of those struggles is have people I talk to a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They include my psychologist, life coach, my siblings, etc," he said.

The father of three emphasised the significance of self-care in maintaining a healthy relationship.

Wahu and Nameless
Wahu and Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

He stressed that understanding oneself is crucial for being able to care for others effectively.

"The more you understand yourself, the more you will be good to others... To improve yourself you cannot do it yourself," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged personal growth and adaptation.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

Eric Omondi lands in Kigali, hints at shifting his 4-day livestream to Rwanda

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Ebru TV actor Tony Sherman seeks Eric Omondi's help after job loss & eviction

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

Muigai Wa Njoroge pays dowry for 2nd wife Queen Stacey in swanky event [Photos]

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

How Huddah Monroe lost Sh2.5 million cash

#UhondoMtaani: Wanyama responds to claims of siring Morgan Bahati, Vanessa Kiuna & hubby's 3-month fighting pattern & other stories

#UhondoMtaani: Wanyama responds to claims of siring Morgan Bahati, Vanessa Kiuna & hubby's 3-month fighting pattern & other stories

Harmonize Biography: Music career, net worth & controversial love life

Harmonize Biography: Music career, net worth & controversial love life

Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Moses Wetangula’s son weds fiancé in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

Rev Kathy Kiuna and her daughter Vanessa kiuna Kovac

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news