I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Speaking during an interview on the 'The Failure Effect' on August 23, Nameless discussed the tumultuous moments he and Wahu endured throughout their marriage.

Initial struggles in early stages of Nameless & Wahu's marriage

Nameless admitted that he had doubts about their relationship in the first year of their marriage.

"The first year of marriage I was like kwani I made a mistake," he said. This uncertainty and insecurity created a strain in their relationship, pushing them to seek professional help.

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple decided to attend counseling to address their issues. However, the counselor reassured them that the challenges they were facing were normal for many couples.

Why Nameless moved out, few years after marriage

Nameless revealed that they took a step back from their relationship at some point. He explained that there came a point when they questioned whether they were contributing to their problems.

This decision led Nameless to move out temporarily. He however, clarified that the move was consensual and aimed at allowing them to focus on their individual growth and address their issues.

"At some point, we had to take a step back and ask ourselves if there was something we were doing wrong...I moved out at some point, it wasn't as dramatic but it came at a time we could focus on things..

"It forced us to focus on our issues. It helped us focus on ourselves. We didn't define it as a separation, it was just a time-out," he said.

Singer Nameless and Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

Nameless highlights importance of having support system

Nameless highlighted the importance of having a support system during tough times.

He mentioned that he reached out to various individuals, including a psychologist, life coach, and siblings, to help him navigate the difficulties they faced as a couple.

"In our 30s there was a lot of pull and back, there were so many things that were going on. What I have done because of those struggles is have people I talk to a lot.

"They include my psychologist, life coach, my siblings, etc," he said.

The father of three emphasised the significance of self-care in maintaining a healthy relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya

He stressed that understanding oneself is crucial for being able to care for others effectively.

"The more you understand yourself, the more you will be good to others... To improve yourself you cannot do it yourself," he said.

