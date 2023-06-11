The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hamjui jokes? - Mum's call prompts Nameless to clarify vasectomy remarks

Charles Ouma Amos Robi

Nameless earlier said he is not getting other children and had even undergone a vasectomy

Singer Nameless and Wahu

Kenyan music legend, David Mathenge, popularly known as Nameless has clarified reports that he underwent a vasectomy after getting his third daughter.

Earlier, the 'Inspire' singer said he had made the decision not to have any children again.

In an interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, the singer noted that he made a conscious decision to 'take matters into his own hands.'

"Ah, tumefunga, nimeenda vasectomy ....nimeona nitake things into my own hands (Ah, we closed that chapter, I underwent vasectomy…I saw it fit to take things into my own hands," the singer said.

Nameless who was speaking at the launch of Talanta Hela initiative at State House on Friday revealed that he is happy with his three children who are a blessing to him with the last born keeping them busy.

"I think at this time, three girls, I'm happy with that, we are feeling blessed, Shiru anatukeep busy," he added.

Nameless who is married to fellow singer, Wahu Kagwi expressed his shock at critics who he told off for pressuring him to try and get a son, noting that such thinking is old-school.

"I find it very amusing that people can still use that old-school method of thinking.

"As long as una mtoto ako healthy, you do your best, even if they are not 100 percent healthy, as a parent you are supposed to guide the child," he stated.

In a subsequent social media post, Nameless clarified that his earlier statement was made in a light-hearted manner. He emphasized that while he has contemplated undergoing a vasectomy, he has not actually undergone the procedure as of yet.

The statement had circulated to the extent that Nameless received distressing calls, including one from his mother, who expressed her doubts and questioned his choice to undergo a vasectomy.

"Alaaar.. guys , hamujui jokes buana ... Nameless is NOT seedless buana... To be clear, I just said I am thinking of going for Vasectomy, sijaEnda buana,.. wueh Mpaka napigiwa na mum kuniuliza kwanini na zuia further blessings...," he wrote on his Instagram.

The celebrity couple walked down the aisle on September 10, 2005 has three children.

The oldest is Tumiso who was born on August 2, 2006, followed by Nyakio, born on August 9, 2013.

Last year, the couple welcomed their third born, Shiru, on October 2022 and confirmed that they are happy with God’s blessings of their children.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space. Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
