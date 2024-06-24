Natalie Githinji on how boyfriend's death affected her & why she stays upbeat on camera

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji is deeply heartbroken after the recent passing of her best friend, Njambi Koikai.

Njambi’s death has left a significant void in Natalie’s life, as she expressed through her social media accounts.

The content creator, who has also been battling endometriosis, shared that the experience is a replica of what happened to her in 2016 when she lost her boyfriend.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

Natalie Githinji - I lost my boyfriend & stayed in bed for six months

In a conversation with SPM Buzz, Natalie detailed her journey with endometriosis, a condition she has been fighting since she was in class seven.

The disease, which causes severe pain and other symptoms, affected her throughout high school and into her adult life. Despite the challenges, Natalie has managed to maintain her career and continue her advocacy work.

“I am not okay,” Natalie confessed. “I tend to suppress my feelings, which later affects me badly. I don’t have time to cry or mourn. I usually hide because I don’t want to cry. The only person I have talked to is my mum because she knows when I am not okay.”

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

Natalie also shared a memory from 2016 when she lost her boyfriend. The grief left her bedridden for six months, unable to eat properly.

This traumatic experience led her to build emotional walls, a coping mechanism she has relied on since then.

"I lost my boyfriend in 2016 then nilikuwa kwa bed for like six months. I was not eating. Nilikuwa nakunywa tu maziwa. Hadi my mum told me nisiwahi penda mtu hivo. Since then nikaanza kuwa msee wa kueka hiyo wall. Kitu ikiingia am like I wont cry.

"Kutoka 2016 nimekuwa hivo na tha's why sijawahi sema kwa media am not okay. Mi ni msee wa kuweka feelings ndani and then zinanikula, zinanidamage then I get back and hivo tu," she said.

Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

When Natalie Githinji almost removed her womb

Natalie’s journey with endometriosis has been long and arduous. Despite multiple doctor visits and various treatments, finding effective relief has been challenging.

She recounted her experiences, from missing exams in college due to severe pain to undergoing surgery when the condition spread to her bladder.

“I’ve taken painkillers until my body started rejecting them,” Natalie said. “I used to take up to eight Panadol tablets, so they had to upgrade to stronger painkillers to reduce the pain. There’s no cure, but we can manage living with endo.”

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

At one point, Natalie considered having her womb removed to alleviate the pain. However, her doctor advised against it, explaining that the condition’s spread to her bladder meant that removing the womb might not solve the problem entirely.

Natalie Githinji raising awareness about endometriosis

Natalie is determined to use her platform to raise awareness about endometriosis, a condition that many people do not fully understand.

She plans to conduct a media tour to educate the public about the disease and its impact on women’s lives.

Pulse Live Kenya

She has also reached out to President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for support in her advocacy efforts.

“A lot of people don’t understand what endometriosis is,” Natalie explained. “It’s like having tonsils and trying to force food in, but you decide not to eat. Now imagine having something in your womb, and the blood is trying to come out but can’t? It’s really painful,” she said.

Natalie highlighted the need for more awareness, especially among men, who often do not grasp the severity of period pain and endometriosis.

“If it doesn’t work with the government, I believe in myself,” Natalie asserted. “Every woman must manage living with endo. I’ll have an event next month and invite celebrities and anybody who wants to walk the journey with me,” she said.

Pulse Live Kenya