Untimely death of Jahmby Koikai sends best friend Natalie Githinji into mental turmoil

Lynet Okumu

"Ei, nadedi aki wadau...I think I need time" - Natalie Githinji shares last conversation she had with her best friend, late Jahmby Koikai in the hospital.

A past image of NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Jahmby Koikai
A past image of NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Jahmby Koikai
  • Natalie expresses heartbreak and pain over the loss of her best friend who also battled endometriosis
  • She recalls their conversations about health, their mothers, and their fight against endometriosis
  • She pleads for time to heal and expresses the impact of endometriosis on their friendship

NRG Rdio presenter Natalie Githinji is heartbroken after her best friend Njahmby Koikai passed away.

The content creator who has also been battling endometriosis took to her social media accoubts to show the pain Njahmbi's death has caused her and the void left in her life.

According to Natalie, Jahmby was her her only hope and helped her walk the journey of pain together.

"If you think I'm mentally okay. Well, I'm f****d. Sis, my only hope, my bestie, we talked so many nights for hours about endometriosis, about our health, our darkest secrets of living with endometriosis, about how we were in and out of hospital to give each other hope," she wrote.

A past image of NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Jahmby Koikai
A past image of NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Njahmby Koikai

Natalie and Jahmby talked about various things on the phone including lauding their mums who are their bi support systems.

"We talked about how our mums are the real MVP's for helping us during this hard times, we promised to fight this monster to the end, we talked about helping other women with endometriosis. Babe, we talked about a lot of things," she wrote.

Natalie shared series of photos with Jahmby, recalling how she had previously called on while she was in the hospital. She also revealed their plans to fight for other women who are batting endometriosis.

"In the above photos we were so happy that you were well and i was next for my surgery.

"My heart is broken, bleeding, i texted you juzi tu ukiwa hosi so we could talk like we always do....Eii Jahmby umenimaliza mimi mtoto wa mama yangu. You fought for better health for all women fighting endometriosis. Babe hizi ni gani, who will tell me that this is a lie, who will help my mum chill after hearing her bestie is gone. Jahmby amka tu we fight this together... we made a promise love. You fought so hard but this monster took you," she said.

NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji (Instagram)
NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji (Instagram)

Natalie said she is too weak to even imagine that her friend is gone. She said she's broken and pleaded with fans for time to heal.

"God help me get through this pain... Now I'll have to fight alone...Endometriosis has taken away my best friend... I have a lot to say but I think I need time. Ei nadedi aki wadau!! Niko broken mbaya. Endometriosis will finish us," she wrote.

Lynet Okumu
