Untimely death of Jahmby Koikai sends best friend Natalie Githinji into mental turmoil

NRG Rdio presenter Natalie Githinji is heartbroken after her best friend Njahmby Koikai passed away.

The content creator who has also been battling endometriosis took to her social media accoubts to show the pain Njahmbi's death has caused her and the void left in her life.

Natalie Githinji mourns Jahmby Koikai

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Natalie, Jahmby was her her only hope and helped her walk the journey of pain together.

"If you think I'm mentally okay. Well, I'm f****d. Sis, my only hope, my bestie, we talked so many nights for hours about endometriosis, about our health, our darkest secrets of living with endometriosis, about how we were in and out of hospital to give each other hope," she wrote.

A past image of NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Njahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

Natalie and Jahmby talked about various things on the phone including lauding their mums who are their bi support systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We talked about how our mums are the real MVP's for helping us during this hard times, we promised to fight this monster to the end, we talked about helping other women with endometriosis. Babe, we talked about a lot of things," she wrote.

Natalie Githinji reveals her last conversations with Jahmby before her untimely death

Natalie shared series of photos with Jahmby, recalling how she had previously called on while she was in the hospital. She also revealed their plans to fight for other women who are batting endometriosis.

"In the above photos we were so happy that you were well and i was next for my surgery.

"My heart is broken, bleeding, i texted you juzi tu ukiwa hosi so we could talk like we always do....Eii Jahmby umenimaliza mimi mtoto wa mama yangu. You fought for better health for all women fighting endometriosis. Babe hizi ni gani, who will tell me that this is a lie, who will help my mum chill after hearing her bestie is gone. Jahmby amka tu we fight this together... we made a promise love. You fought so hard but this monster took you," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Natalie said she is too weak to even imagine that her friend is gone. She said she's broken and pleaded with fans for time to heal.