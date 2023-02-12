ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Congratulations!

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover Francis Mbugua Mugane
Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover Francis Mbugua Mugane

Content creator Natalie Tewa is officially engaged to her Amsterdam-based lover, Francis Mbugua Mugane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mbugua popped the big question when the two lovebirds hosted friends in Nairobi with the diva responding with a “Yes”.

The two had apparently gone out on a date with friends in Nairobi when surprise proposal came through with Mbugua proposing with a glittering diamond ring.

The diva shared the good news in a series of posts on her insta-stories and flaunted the beautiful engagement ring.

Natalie confirmed that Mbugua planned everything perfectly, hiding it all from her and catching her by surprise when the big moment came on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Nairobi.

"I was caught very unaware! He hid this from me very well.” Natalie shared.

The content creator added that she accepted the proposal, flaunting the diamond ring and praying for their union.

Natalie Tewa
Natalie Tewa Pulse Live Kenya

"VVS diamonds look very good on me, and you know my style very well. Love it." She added.

READ: Clap back season - Natalie Tewa throws shade at ex-boyfriend Rnaze

The pair has been dating for quite a while now and kept the relationship under wraps until recently.

Mbugua is also a content creator based in Amsterdam.

Below is a collage image shared by the Tewa in which she captured some of their precious moments together.

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover Francis Mbugua Mugane
Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover Francis Mbugua Mugane Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Rev Lucy Natasha displays her love for Chelsea in cute photos

Rev Lucy Natasha displays her love for Chelsea in cute photos

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

Churchill's priceless reaction after landing plum government job

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

WATCH: Joho makes fun of Sakaja's whistling after viral video

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a reacts to Eric Omondi's attack on gospel artists [Video]

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi's fight with Obinna, Viviane's new man & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan content creator, David Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto

Thee Pluto drags local TV station to court after months of frustrations

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post