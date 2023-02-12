Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Mbugua popped the big question when the two lovebirds hosted friends in Nairobi with the diva responding with a “Yes”.

The two had apparently gone out on a date with friends in Nairobi when surprise proposal came through with Mbugua proposing with a glittering diamond ring.

The diva shared the good news in a series of posts on her insta-stories and flaunted the beautiful engagement ring.

Natalie confirmed that Mbugua planned everything perfectly, hiding it all from her and catching her by surprise when the big moment came on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Nairobi.

"I was caught very unaware! He hid this from me very well.” Natalie shared.

The content creator added that she accepted the proposal, flaunting the diamond ring and praying for their union.

Pulse Live Kenya

"VVS diamonds look very good on me, and you know my style very well. Love it." She added.

The pair has been dating for quite a while now and kept the relationship under wraps until recently.

Mbugua is also a content creator based in Amsterdam.

Below is a collage image shared by the Tewa in which she captured some of their precious moments together.