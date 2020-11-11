Celebrated Media Personality Tina Kaggia has officially joined the Udaku Sasa team on NTV led by presenter cum MC Sameer Bry.

The Nation FM presenter has now added her name on the Udaku Sasa panel that will be discussing top trending stories in the entertainment world every Friday.

An update by NTV says “Tina sasa ni mdaku mpate katika NTV Sasa kila Ijumaa saa Tano na Nusu Asubuhi”.

Nation FM's Tina Kaggia

The Morning Fix

The move comes months after Ms Kaggia joined Nation Media Group as Cate Rira and Dr. King’ori’s replacement on Nation FM’s breakfast show “The Morning Fix”.

She made the radio comeback after a break of almost four years since her last radio job at Radio Africa Group’s Classic 105.

Announcing her return, Ms Kaggia who fondly referred to herself as #TheVoice said; “Queens never give up the crown. Good morning! #TheVoice is back!!! #nationfm,”.

Tina Kaggia

Before the radio comeback, Kaggia had joined sports betting firm SportPesa until the company ceased operations in Kenya in 2019 citing a punitive tax regime.

She also launched her own content venture Nyumbani Radio and where she hosts different celebrities alongside Comedian Jasper Murume.

Cate Rira quits

In September, Cate Rira announced that her time at the urban radio station (Nation FM) had come to an end, and that’s she was moving to a new station but did not disclose which one.

Media Personality Cate Rira

“Hey guys...... my time with Nation FM is done .....I'm glad had a run with @ntvkenya @dailynation @nationfm_kenya, The journey continues Team Cate!!” shared Cate Rira.

“I'm moving to another media House. I can't reveal yet,” she added when Pulse Live reached out to her.