
NEMA forces KRG the Don to temporarily shut down Ngong Road business

Amos Robi

KRG said the business will be back in two months time and would be even bigger and better

KRG the Don
KRG the Don

Dancehall singer and entrepreneur KRG the Don has announced the temporary closure of his nightclub, Casavera Lounge, located along Ngong Road.

In a statement to the media, KRG explained that the closure was necessary after complaints from area residents that the club was causing noise giving them sleepless nights.

According to KRG, after an alert from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), he has been forced to temporarily shut down the premises and will allow renovations to ensure it is soundproofed to avoid noise disturbance.

KRG acknowledged these concerns and emphasised the importance of complying with regulatory standards.

"We've received complaints from our neighbours about noise disturbances, and as a responsible entity, we must address these issues," KRG explained.

Casavera Lounge Nairobi
Casavera Lounge Nairobi Casavera Lounge Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

"NEMA has identified us as a source of noise pollution, and we are committed to rectifying the situation. We will be implementing soundproofing measures to mitigate noise levels and ensure compliance with government regulations," added KRG.

While appreciating the support he had received from their customers, the singer also said it was said that they were also going to deal a blow to those they had employed but expressed optimism in a better comeback.

"I understand that this may come as disappointing news to our employees, customers, and fans who have supported us over the years."

"We are temporarily suspending operations to enhance our services. It saddens me and everyone reliant on this establishment for their livelihoods," KRG stated.

KRG The Don
KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Beyond addressing noise concerns, KRG revealed plans to overhaul security measures within the nightclub premises. He stressed the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for patrons once the club reopens its doors.

"In addition to renovations, we will be enhancing security protocols and giving the club a facelift," KRG elaborated.

"Our goal is to provide a refreshed and revitalized experience for our customers. When we resume operations in April, Casavera Lounge will offer a renewed atmosphere and improved amenities," he stated.

Kenyan rapper KRG The Don
Kenyan rapper KRG The Don Pulse Live Kenya

This is the third popular Nairobi club to announce it is shutting down after Whiskey River along Kiambu Road and 1824 along Lang'ata Road also shutdown.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
