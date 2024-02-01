The sports category has moved to a new website.

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Amos Robi

The club will be closing its doors on Saturday after one final show

Whiskey River Lounge and Grill
Whiskey River Lounge and Grill

After six years of setting the stage for unforgettable nights of revelry, Whiskey River Club, a popular entertainment joint located on Kiambu Road, has announced its impending closure.

Since its inception, Whiskey River has been a beacon for partygoers, drawing in crowds with its promise of star-studded events and pulsating beats.

In a brief statement, the club expressed gratitude to its loyal patrons, saying, "Asanteni sana 🙏🙏🙏 Weh it’s been 6 years of Good Times and Good Energy .. The River has moved Now …"

The announcement sparked a wave of mixed reactions among revellers, who fondly reminisce about the memories created within its walls.

Whiskey River Lounge and Grill
Whiskey River Lounge and Grill

While the club has not disclosed whether it will relocate or cease operations entirely, its closure marks the end of an era for Nairobi's nightlife scene.

This follows in the wake of another popular joint, 1824, located along Lang'ata Road, which recently announced its closure as well.

1824 has not been without controversy, as it came under scrutiny from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged involvement in illicit wealth accumulation by its owner, a junior staff member of the Nairobi County government.

Additionally, the club faced closure in 2022 after being raided by police as part of a directive to shut down bars in residential areas.

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi
Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

There has been a push and pull between Nairobi County Government and some clubs which has seen some clubs' licences revoked over the last two years for the past two years.

Despite the closures of Whiskey River and 1824, Nairobi's nightlife continues to thrive, with new clubs emerging both within the city and its outskirts.

Amos Robi

