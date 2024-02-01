Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Since its inception, Whiskey River has been a beacon for partygoers, drawing in crowds with its promise of star-studded events and pulsating beats.

In a brief statement, the club expressed gratitude to its loyal patrons, saying, "Asanteni sana 🙏🙏🙏 Weh it’s been 6 years of Good Times and Good Energy .. The River has moved Now …"

The announcement sparked a wave of mixed reactions among revellers, who fondly reminisce about the memories created within its walls.

While the club has not disclosed whether it will relocate or cease operations entirely, its closure marks the end of an era for Nairobi's nightlife scene.

This follows in the wake of another popular joint, 1824, located along Lang'ata Road, which recently announced its closure as well.

1824 has not been without controversy, as it came under scrutiny from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged involvement in illicit wealth accumulation by its owner, a junior staff member of the Nairobi County government.

Additionally, the club faced closure in 2022 after being raided by police as part of a directive to shut down bars in residential areas.

There has been a push and pull between Nairobi County Government and some clubs which has seen some clubs' licences revoked over the last two years for the past two years.