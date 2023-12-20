The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Denis Mwangi

1824 is one of the most popular clubs in Nairobi city

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi
Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Popular Nairobi club 1824 has shut down its location along Lang'ata Road.

Recommended articles

The reasons for the club's closure have not been made public, and social media has been abuzz with videos and photos of the club being shut down, leaving many confused about the sudden move.

However, a source at the club revealed that the club would open in another location.

"We will open in another location, we'll tell guys," the source said in a short response.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of Kenyans mistakenly linked to new development to freezing of assets belonging to one of its directors, Wilson Nahashon Kanani.

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi
Popular 1824 club in Nairobi Popular 1824 club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
Popular 1824 club in Nairobi
Popular 1824 club in Nairobi Popular 1824 club in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The club, which came under the scrutiny of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, has been the subject of investigations regarding the accumulation of illicit wealth by its owner, who is a junior staff member of the Nairobi County government.

This is not the first time the club has faced closure, as it was previously raided by police in 2022 following a directive to close all bars in residential areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club had also been closed in 2020 for noncompliance with Covid-19 regulations, resulting in significant financial losses.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has set its sights on Wilson Nahashon Kanani, amidst suspicions of amassing a substantial fortune through fraudulent means.

Kanani, whose reported wealth amounts to a staggering Sh643 million stands in stark contrast to his official monthly net salary of Sh55,000.

READ: EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

ADVERTISEMENT

EACC believes Kanani’s wealth was acquired through illicit means.

Among his properties include land totalling Sh11.2 million in Busia, an apartment worth Sh6.5 million in Kahawa Downs, and land in Naivasha valued at Sh3.5 million.

EACC Headquarters in Nairobi
EACC Headquarters in Nairobi EACC Headquarters in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Cars which were part of the frozen property include a Sh7 million Toyota Landcruiser L200, a Sh2 million Toyota Alphard, and two Mercedes Benz cars worth Sh3.1 million and Sh3.4 million.

Cash worth Sh533.4 million held in different banks associated with Kanani and his wife was also frozen by the courts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

CS Murkomen stirs diplomatic row after comments about President Kagame

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

My date saved the day after being stuck with a Sh4,700 restaurant bill in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]