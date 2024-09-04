Sabina Chege faces backlash for allegedly upstaging Felicity at Thee Pluto's party

- Thee Pluto's 25th birthday party was star-studded with notable personalities
- Sabina Chege's active participation in the cake-cutting ceremony sparked controversy among netizens
- Some observers noticed Felicity Shiru's discomfort and speculated about her feelings towards the situation
Why netizens think Sabina Chege took over Felicity’s role at Thee Pluto’s birthday party.
Popular content creator Thee Pluto recently celebrated his 25th birthday, and it was nothing short of a star-studded affair.
The event showcased a glamorous party attended by notable personalities, including Thee Pluto's girlfrined Felicity Shiru.
Interestingly, it appeared that some of the attendees Sabina Chege and singer Waithaka Wa Jane were also celebrating their birthdays on the same day.
The event seemed like a fun-filled celebration, but one particular moment caught the attention of netizens, leading to a wave of online discussions.
Sabina Chege steals spotlight at Thee Pluto's birthday party
In the videos shared online, Sabina Chege was seen actively participating in the cake-cutting ceremony.
She served Thee Pluto a piece of his birthday cake before proceeding to share it with other guests at the party.
This gesture, although seemingly innocent, sparked controversy among online viewers, who felt that Sabina had overstepped her boundaries, overshadowing Felicity Shiru, Thee Pluto's girlfriend.
While Felicity Shiru did also serve Thee Pluto a piece of cake, viewers noticed that she seemed uncomfortable during the party.
According to some observers, Felicity moved away from the spot where she had been standing between Thee Pluto and Sabina Chege.
This subtle action was interpreted by many as a sign of unease or discomfort, fuelling speculation about her feelings towards the situation.
Netizens on Thee Pluto's case after Sabina served him cake
The comment sections of the videos shared online were flooded with netizens' opinions. Many viewers felt that Sabina Chege had taken over the role typically expected of a girlfriend during such celebrations.
This led to speculations about a possible deeper connection between Thee Pluto and Sabina Chege.
Comments suggesting that there might be more to their relationship than meets the eye were common, with some even advising Felicity to be cautious.
Felicity Shitu & Thee Pluto's relationship
Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto have been dating for over two years and have a daughter together.
Despite their choice to keep certain aspects of their lives private, the couple's relationship has always been a topic of public interest.
In the past, Thee Pluto has been criticised for not showing enough affection towards Felicity on social media.
He has often responded to these criticisms by emphasising that just because they do not frequently display their romantic side online does not mean he does not care for her deeply.