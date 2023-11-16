The sports category has moved to a new website.

Felicity Shiru confirms fans' curiosity with pregnancy test on camera

Lynet Okumu

Felicity Shiru responds to fans' curiosity about expecting 2nd child with Thee Pluto

Felicity Shiru
Felicity Shiru

Rumours surrounding the potential pregnancy of content creator Felicity Shiru have been put to rest as she took a pregnancy test on camera to prove the speculations wrong.

The rumours started circulating after a video posted by Shiru on November 15 wearing a dera, hinted at a growing stomach, leading to widespread assumptions about her expecting her second child with her boyfriend, fellow content creator Thee Pluto.

In a clarification video posted on November 15, Felicity Shiru engaged in a candid conversation with fellow content creator Wambo Ashley.

Felicity Shiru
Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

Like the rest of the netizens, Ashley directly inquired about the truth behind the speculations. In response, Felicity opted to take a pregnancy test on camera to debunk the claims.

The video captured the moment Felicity Shiru took the pregnancy test, and after a few moments, she shared the results with her audience.

Holding up the kit, she revealed a single clear line, indicating a negative result. Assertively, she dismissed the pregnancy rumors, stating, "Guys, it's one. So, those congratulations, please stop."

Felicity Shiru
Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto have been in a relationship for over two years and are parents to a daughter.

The couple has often shared glimpses of their family life on social media, including moments with their child.

In a separate development, Thee Pluto sparked conversations on social media after flaunting a luxurious mansion.

A video shared by Pluto showcased him outside the uniquely designed white house, holding his daughter. The mansion featured modern architecture, with a flat roof design and white and orange accents.

Thee Pluto & girlfriend Felicity Shiru
Thee Pluto & girlfriend Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

The video ignited speculation about Thee Pluto's acquisition of the expensive-looking house, prompting discussions among fans and followers.

The content creator gained fame and fortune through his widely-known loyalty text show, where couples are questioned about their loyalty to each other before having their phones examined for potential messages from others.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
Felicity Shiru confirms fans' curiosity with pregnancy test on camera

