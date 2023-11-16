Felicity Shiru confirms fans' curiosity with pregnancy test on camera

Rumours surrounding the potential pregnancy of content creator Felicity Shiru have been put to rest as she took a pregnancy test on camera to prove the speculations wrong.
The rumours started circulating after a video posted by Shiru on November 15 wearing a dera, hinted at a growing stomach, leading to widespread assumptions about her expecting her second child with her boyfriend, fellow content creator Thee Pluto.
Felicity Shiru dispels pregnancy rumours
In a clarification video posted on November 15, Felicity Shiru engaged in a candid conversation with fellow content creator Wambo Ashley.
Like the rest of the netizens, Ashley directly inquired about the truth behind the speculations. In response, Felicity opted to take a pregnancy test on camera to debunk the claims.
The video captured the moment Felicity Shiru took the pregnancy test, and after a few moments, she shared the results with her audience.
Holding up the kit, she revealed a single clear line, indicating a negative result. Assertively, she dismissed the pregnancy rumors, stating, "Guys, it's one. So, those congratulations, please stop."
Felicity Shiru and Thee Pluto have been in a relationship for over two years and are parents to a daughter.
The couple has often shared glimpses of their family life on social media, including moments with their child.
Thee Pluto unveils a mega-mansion
In a separate development, Thee Pluto sparked conversations on social media after flaunting a luxurious mansion.
A video shared by Pluto showcased him outside the uniquely designed white house, holding his daughter. The mansion featured modern architecture, with a flat roof design and white and orange accents.
The video ignited speculation about Thee Pluto's acquisition of the expensive-looking house, prompting discussions among fans and followers.
The content creator gained fame and fortune through his widely-known loyalty text show, where couples are questioned about their loyalty to each other before having their phones examined for potential messages from others.
