Netizens react after Jeff Koinange uttered a curse during live broadcast [Video]

Renowned Kenyan news presenter Jeff Koinange, known for his impeccable command of the English language, recently made headlines for an unexpected slip of the tongue during a live broadcast.
Jeff Koinange's live on-air frustration boils over as he struggles to pronounce a specific word in the news script
This incident took place while he was co-anchoring the 9 PM news alongside Victoria Rubadiri on November 5.
As he encountered difficulty pronouncing a particular word in the news script, his frustration mounted, leading to a rare moment where he uttered a curse.
The word that Jeff appeared to struggle to pronounce was 'interdenominational' service.
In an X video shared by Citizen TV on Sunday, Jeff Koinange expressed frustration and used explicit language, 's***,' after encountering difficulty in pronouncing the word.
The incident quickly became a topic of discussion on social media, leaving many curious about the cause of Jeff's uncharacteristic lapse.
An unanticipated frustration
Jeff Koinange is celebrated for his professionalism and linguistic prowess, which is why this uncharacteristic slip during a live news broadcast was so surprising to viewers.
As he stumbled over the pronunciation of a word, his repeated attempts to get it right were met with growing frustration. Eventually, he let out a curse as a natural expression of his exasperation.
This incident was captured on live television, and it didn't take long for it to circulate on social media.
Netizens were quick to offer their insights into what might have led to this unusual moment from Jeff, who is typically composed and smooth in his delivery.
Netizens weigh in
Social media was abuzz with reactions to Jeff Koinange's momentary lapse. Some viewers sympathised with him, considering it a normal reaction when someone feels cornered or experiences an unexpected challenge.
They viewed it as a reminder of his humanity, a reminder that even the best can have an off day.
Others saw it as a simple slip of the tongue, something that can happen to anyone. Nobody is infallible, and the pressure of live broadcasting can sometimes lead to unexpected mistakes.
However, not everyone was as forgiving. Some criticised the incident, suggesting that mainstream media should maintain the highest standards of professionalism and decorum.
They questioned the appropriateness of such an outburst, even in the face of mounting frustration.
For them, Jeff's slip was an unfortunate moment that should not have occurred, especially given his status as one of Kenya's top news anchors.
The sign language interpreter even had to pause for a moment, reflecting the unexpectedness of the situation.
Jeff Koinange's reputation as one of Kenya's finest English news anchors is well-established.
He has been a prominent figure in the media industry for many years, with a career that spans various platforms.
He hosts the popular show 'Jeff Koinange Live' on Citizen TV every Wednesday, a platform that allows him to engage with a wide range of guests on current affairs, politics, and societal
