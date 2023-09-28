We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Speaking on the Engage Talk Show on September 28, Jeff revealed their journey to becoming parents and the heartwarming connection he had with South African ex-president Nelson Mandela.

Jeff Koinange's memorable meeting with Nelson Mandela

Jeff recounted his first encounter with the late Nelson Mandela, which occurred at a press conference in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

To Jeff's surprise and delight, Mandela recognised him as a descendant of chiefs, belonging to the Koinage lineage.

This recognition marked the beginning of a unique relationship between Jeff and the late Mandela.

Jeff Koinange's struggles with starting a family

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Jeff shared the personal challenges he and Sonia faced in trying to conceive their first child.

News Anchor Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

He mentioned that they explored various options, including IVF, but nothing seemed to work for a prolonged period.

"The greatest challenge for my wife and I during that time was having a child. I don't know if the machine wasn't working. We tried everything, IVF, the whole shebang, but it wouldn't work for the longest time," he said.

Their difficulty was compounded by the presence of children at friends' gatherings, which served as a constant reminder of their unfulfilled dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We would be invited to friends' houses', there would be kids in the yard playing, swimming and it was tough for us," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Even Nelson Mandela was concerned for Jeff Koinange

Jeff recalled how Nelson Mandela took an interest in his family and their desire to have children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandela would inquire about their progress and even offered to assist, which Jeff found amusing given Mandela's remarkable life experiences, including spending 27 years in prison.

"This guy spent 27 years in prison, he wants to help me out? " he said hilariously.

A Friend's advice that saved Jeff Koinange & his wife

Amid their struggle, a friend suggested a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, as a potential solution. The couple decided to give it a try, and to their joy, it worked.

Their son was born on July 31, 2007, marking a turning point in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A friend told us of a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, and we went there and sure enough it happened and our son was born on July 31, 2007," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Nelson Mandela meets Jeff Koinange's son

After the birth of their son, Jeff reached out to Nelson Mandela's office, requesting a meeting to introduce their child and seek Mandela's blessings.

To their delight, the request was accepted, and they brought their 8-month-old son to meet the iconic leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I called his office and told them can you tell Madiba that we finally have a son, he is 8 months old, and we are heading back to Nairobi? Can we bring him so that Madiba can bless him?" he said.

Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

Jeff's son displayed an extraordinary calmness in Mandela's presence, a departure from the typical reactions of children meeting strangers.

Instead of crying, he touched Mandela's cheeks lovingly, creating a touching moment that was captured in a photograph.

ADVERTISEMENT