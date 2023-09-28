The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy

Lynet Okumu

"I don't know if the machine wasn't working I. My wife & I tried everything but it wouldn't work for the longest time," Jeff Koinange

Journalist Jeff Koinange
Popular Citizen TV news presenter Jeff Koinange has shared some personal details about his life, including the challenges he and his wife faced in starting a family.

Speaking on the Engage Talk Show on September 28, Jeff revealed their journey to becoming parents and the heartwarming connection he had with South African ex-president Nelson Mandela.

Jeff recounted his first encounter with the late Nelson Mandela, which occurred at a press conference in South Africa.

Jeff Koinange
READ: Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship with son Jamal

To Jeff's surprise and delight, Mandela recognised him as a descendant of chiefs, belonging to the Koinage lineage.

This recognition marked the beginning of a unique relationship between Jeff and the late Mandela.

During the interview, Jeff shared the personal challenges he and Sonia faced in trying to conceive their first child.

News Anchor Jeff Koinange
He mentioned that they explored various options, including IVF, but nothing seemed to work for a prolonged period.

"The greatest challenge for my wife and I during that time was having a child. I don't know if the machine wasn't working. We tried everything, IVF, the whole shebang, but it wouldn't work for the longest time," he said.

Their difficulty was compounded by the presence of children at friends' gatherings, which served as a constant reminder of their unfulfilled dreams.

"We would be invited to friends' houses', there would be kids in the yard playing, swimming and it was tough for us," he said.

Citizen TV Journalist Jeff Koinange
READ: KOT reacts to Jeff Koinange's blunders on Citizen TV news

Jeff recalled how Nelson Mandela took an interest in his family and their desire to have children.

Mandela would inquire about their progress and even offered to assist, which Jeff found amusing given Mandela's remarkable life experiences, including spending 27 years in prison.

"This guy spent 27 years in prison, he wants to help me out? " he said hilariously.

Amid their struggle, a friend suggested a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, as a potential solution. The couple decided to give it a try, and to their joy, it worked.

Their son was born on July 31, 2007, marking a turning point in their lives.

"A friend told us of a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, and we went there and sure enough it happened and our son was born on July 31, 2007," he said.

Jeff Koinange and his wife Shaila Koinange
After the birth of their son, Jeff reached out to Nelson Mandela's office, requesting a meeting to introduce their child and seek Mandela's blessings.

To their delight, the request was accepted, and they brought their 8-month-old son to meet the iconic leader.

"I called his office and told them can you tell Madiba that we finally have a son, he is 8 months old, and we are heading back to Nairobi? Can we bring him so that Madiba can bless him?" he said.

Jeff Koinange
READ: Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Jeff's son displayed an extraordinary calmness in Mandela's presence, a departure from the typical reactions of children meeting strangers.

Instead of crying, he touched Mandela's cheeks lovingly, creating a touching moment that was captured in a photograph.

Jeff shared his appreciation for the bond that developed between his son and Mandela during that encounter.

