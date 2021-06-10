Never-seen-before photos of Esther Musila & her 3 Kids surface online

Ms Musila’s never seen before photos bonding with her three kids have surfaced online and moments captured in those pictures are just lovely.

The Guardian Angel fiancée who turned 51 on May 25th is blessed with three kids (Two boys and one girl) namely; Gilda Naibei Jama and Kim. They are said to be 29-year-old, 26-year-old and 23- year-old.

There is little known information about their father, but reports indicate that he passed away a few years ago.

Never-seen-before photos of Esther Musila with her 3 Kids surface online Pulse Live Kenya

Just the other day, Gilda Naibei hosted Guardian Angel and her mother on her show dubbed the proposal show, after their engagement.

“This is one show that is very close to my heart because it is my Moms proposal. We had an amazing time listening to their love story. They are a wonderful couple. Truly love wins” Gilda Naibei.

Ms Musila who is a banker as for the past 18 years been working with the United Nations as an International Civil Servant.

Photos of Esther with her Chidden

On May 25th while celebrating her Birthday, Musila expressed gratitude towards her three children for their overwhelming love and support.

“To my children, the 3G's thank you for your love and support.

To you my TRUE family and friends, I thank you for your genuine love.

May the Almighty continue to guide and protect me All the days of My LIFE

HAPPY 51ST BIRTHDAY TO ME 💞” shared Esther Musila.

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila turned 51 and she opted to remind people that she was only 21 with 30 years’ experience.

“God is saying to me today. 'You held on during the toughest of times. I gave you strength to ensure that at times you did not even know it was Me. When things changed for you many left you and wrote you off. But only did you endure the storm.. you grew in the storm. You are different. I did not create you to fit in... I created you to stand out. Now I am about to bless your faithfulness. I am about to take you to levels you never even thought were possible '