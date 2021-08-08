Never settle for an ordinary lover- Lillian Muli's note to self

The note, which was addressed to her using her middle name Nzisa, reassured the media personality that she is deserving of love.

The candid note gave her fans a glimpse into some of the challenges she might have faced in her previous romantic relationships.

Muli's post also indicated the type of partner she hopes to have in future.

"Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly.

"You deserve to be loved as whole with all your imperfections and flaws, you deserve someone who puts you first as if you were the only thing that matters, you deserve someone who will always choose to stay when you are on your lowest and you deserve someone who will always choose to love you even when you are not so lovable," Lillian posted.