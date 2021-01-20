Celebrated media personality Lillian Muli revealed that her biggest regret in life was falling in love with a serial cheat.

In a Q&A session via her Insta-stories, a curious fan sought to find out Ms Muli biggest regret, prompting her to give the above answer.

“Biggest regret” asked the fan.

Ms Muli responded saying “Falling in love with serial Cheat”.

Lillian Muli

Also Read: I was attracting the same character in my relationships – Lillian Muli on being a victim of emotional and mental abuse

Another fan asked if the media personality is dating and she replied with a big NO!

This is not the first time; the TV girls is taking about her regrets in life. Last year she said her other regret was settling for less when she knew that she deserved better.

At that particular time, the Citizen TV anchor advised that people should always have standards in life and stick to them unapologetically.

“The only regret I have in life is settling for less when I could have had so much more. Set your standards and stick to them unapologetically,” shared Lillian Muli.

Lillian Muli

Community husband

On December 24th 2018, Lillian Muli took to social media to dump her baby daddy Jared Nevaton. In her break up post, Lillian revealed that Jared was a ‘narcissist’ and a ‘community husband’.

She disclosed that she decided to go public with the break up as she doesn't want to be linked to Jared anymore.

However, in February 2019, the two rekindled their love before going separate ways again.

Also Read: There is no rest for the wicked – Lillian Muli to person who took a photo of her car with ill-intentions