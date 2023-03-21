New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house

Githigi was found hanging in Mirugi's wardrobe in his home on Kamiti Road.

Mirugi described the incident as the most challenging moment of his life but remains confident in overcoming the difficulties he is facing. He believes that God is in control of the situation.

"I will not be defeated by the designs of the devil since all that God started in my life will never suffer and will surpass evil designs," Mirugi told Nation Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

New information suggests that Mirugi may have been involved in a love triangle. Reports indicate that he was also seeing a senior staff member at a real estate company.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before her death, Githigi allegedly sent a text message to her sister expressing fear for her life. She had visited Mirugi's home to try and resolve some differences they had.

After discovering Githigi's body, Mirugi reached out to his neighbours for help before rushing her to Jacaranda Maternity Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mirugi then attempted to take her body to various police stations, but it was declined before he finally took it to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Rising deaths in Kasarani Constituency

Githigi's death now adds to the rising number of deaths reported within Kasarani Constituency.

Another case under investigation is the death of Jeff Mwathi who died in singer DJ Fatxo's apartment. Like Githigi, Mwathi's case was initially reported as a suicide, which Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives have since ruled out.

Detectives are now investigating how Mwathi may have lost his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are also investigating a case of a woman who died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Kasarani.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to police, Brenda Kawira had an argument with her boyfriend before she jumped off the balcony of the apartment.