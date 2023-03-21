ADVERTISEMENT
New details emerge on pastor's death in singer Dishon Mirugi's house

Amos Robi

Elizabeth was found hanging in Dishon Mirugi's wardrobe

Dishon Mirugi and Elizabeth Gathigi
Kikuyu gospel singer Paul Mathenge Nderi, known by his stage name Dishon Mirugi, has spoken out about the ongoing investigation into the death of preacher Elizabeth Githigi.

Githigi was found hanging in Mirugi's wardrobe in his home on Kamiti Road.

Mirugi described the incident as the most challenging moment of his life but remains confident in overcoming the difficulties he is facing. He believes that God is in control of the situation.

"I will not be defeated by the designs of the devil since all that God started in my life will never suffer and will surpass evil designs," Mirugi told Nation Africa.

New information suggests that Mirugi may have been involved in a love triangle. Reports indicate that he was also seeing a senior staff member at a real estate company.

Dishon Mirugi
READ: Tragedy strikes as pastor dies in gospel artist's house

Before her death, Githigi allegedly sent a text message to her sister expressing fear for her life. She had visited Mirugi's home to try and resolve some differences they had.

After discovering Githigi's body, Mirugi reached out to his neighbours for help before rushing her to Jacaranda Maternity Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Mirugi then attempted to take her body to various police stations, but it was declined before he finally took it to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Githigi's death now adds to the rising number of deaths reported within Kasarani Constituency.

Another case under investigation is the death of Jeff Mwathi who died in singer DJ Fatxo's apartment. Like Githigi, Mwathi's case was initially reported as a suicide, which Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) homicide detectives have since ruled out.

Detectives are now investigating how Mwathi may have lost his life.

Police are also investigating a case of a woman who died after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Kasarani.

The late Brenda Kawira
READ: Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

According to police, Brenda Kawira had an argument with her boyfriend before she jumped off the balcony of the apartment.

However, the deceased's family disputes that their loved one died by suicide and wants more investigations into Kawira's death.

