Nicah the Queen threatens to expose Ofweneke for claiming he dumped her

Fabian Simiyu

Gospel artist Nicah the Queen vows to reveal the truth after ex Dr Ofweneke's assertion of initiating their breakup.

Gospel artist Nicah the Queen took to her Instagram account to declare that she has never been dumped after her ex, Dr Ofweneke, declared that he is the one who initiated their breakup.

Nicah, on her part, claimed that she is the one who dumps her exes and added that it is crazy how people try to convince themselves to feel better.

"Oh boy! Don't get me started! We both know I don't get dumped..I do the dumping. It's crazy what people convince themselves to feel better!" Nicah wrote.

She then continued, stating that Ofweneke should not dare her, as she has receipts, and they both know the truth.

Nicah then said that her second name should be "an unforgettable ex" since she leaves a mark.

She then concluded by saying that she needs to have an interview with Oga Obinna, as he was the one who interviewed Ofweneke in a video shared on August 31st.

Dr Ofweneke, in an interview with Oga Obinna, stated that he loved Nicah the Queen so much that he forgot himself.

He, however, claimed that when he rediscovered himself, he had no option but to end what they had at the time.

Ofweneke continued, saying that they broke up while watching a movie on Netflix, and their children were present, along with other family members.

During the interview, Ofweneke claimed that both he and Nicah were perfect, but they were not perfect for each other.

After Nicah shared her sentiments, people reacted differently to her post, with some maintaining that it is not bad for someone to be dumped.

kenotyc Someone spoke positive things about you…not a single malice…bt here u are with stupid dramas…arrggh grow up woman!

my_life_as_kare You sound like a kid. Teenagers ndio hukuwa na hiyo attitude ya “siezi achwa” grow up.

iammashauri On a positive note, Daktari actually admitted you were perfect but not for him. Sounds good already then uko na mpoa wako mmechill na hii story ya Daktari inakaa kusoma history.

recho_ray_bukachi There's nothing wrong with being dumped, and doing the dumping doesn't make you superior, wasichana WA hips oversize hukua na unnecessary standards.

alexmanyasi So the issue is about who dumped who , on this men can’t win over women.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
