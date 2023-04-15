The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

Fabian Simiyu

Nicah the Queen has responded to Dr Ofweneke's statement, made during an exclusive interview, that he will not be the master of ceremony (MC) at her wedding. She expressed her disagreement with his decision

Dr Ofweneke and Nicah The Queen
Dr Ofweneke and Nicah The Queen

Gospel artist Nicah the Queen, who is also the ex-wife of Dr Ofweneke, has hit back at the presenter after he stated that he cannot be the master of ceremony (MC) at her upcoming wedding, in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

Recommended articles

Nicah has asked her ex-husband to reveal his rate card so that she can hire him, while also questioning whether he really loves his job.

She added that Ofweneke should attend her event to make everyone laugh and then retire to his wife after her ceremony.

Nicah The Queen
Nicah The Queen Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Singer Nicah the Queen introduces new Bae to the world (Photos)

"Someone ask Dr Ofweneke kwani hapendi kazi yake? Wee leta rate card wacha siasa ukuje utuchezeshe mimi na Slahver urudi kwa bibi yako jioni!" Nicah wrote.

Nicah made her statement just hours after an article was published in which Dr. Ofweneke said that he respects his current wife and therefore cannot attend his ex-wife's wedding.

“I will not MC Nicah’s wedding because I am very much married which is something in the public and it will be disrespectful to my wife and I don’t think in any way that can be understood," Ofweneke said.

Dr Ofweneke
Dr Ofweneke Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ofweneke also mentioned that Nicah's current partner is a part of his children's life, but clarified that he has no intentions of getting back together with Nicah, as he sees that chapter of his life as closed.

However, he emphasized that the happiness of his daughters is important, and if Nicah is happy, then his daughters must be in a happy environment.

turk_voices Nynyi Bado mnapendana, Buana Tuweke Tu Slahver Kwa maombi.

kevanokevo Dr. Ofweneke ametulia tu Khwisero na mnamuanza.

ADVERTISEMENT

rubechichi Watu waliachana kwa amani achana nao, mambo ni kanganja huenda yakaja.

seanbetsy Hahahaha hiii itakua free juu Sasa atacharge aje dances watoi wake watadance akuje to Mc n go unpaid haha.

Nicah The Queen
Nicah The Queen Pulse Live Kenya

deejayk_254 Why do people beef their ex(s) My ex is my friend. Actually, I have all their numbers and we talk occasionally... One gave me a gig and performed on her wedding last month na tuko tu sawa.. @dr_ofweneke Wacha beef bro.

adhiambojulie Ati awachezeshe why?

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your thoughts on this whole issue between Dr Ofweneke and Nicah?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

Exes at odds - Nicah the Queen responds to Dr Ofweneke's statement

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

The Akothee & Ida Odinga connection - What you need to know

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Milly WaJesus drops wedding rate card, issues tough fresh demands

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Confirmed: Millions Maina Kageni takes home as a radio presenter on Classic 105

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Jua Cali responds to claims that his album flopped

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Singer Akothee's Biography: Career, personal life, net worth

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Yvette Obura explains why she is distant with Diana Marua

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Zuchu gifts herself a new Range Rover & takes mom for a ride [Video]

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Spotify data shows how Ramadan impacted users music listening habit

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akothee's wedding

Top celebrities, county first ladies among guests at Akothee's wedding [Photos & Video]

Akothee's wedding with Denis 'Omosh' Schweizer

Reason Akothee's 2 sons did not attend their mum's Kiambu wedding

Emmy Kosgei and Milly Chebby

Emmy Kosgei, Milly Chebby engage in public spat over dress design

Diana Marua & Bahati

Bahati questions Diana Marua for exposing private conversation [Screenshot]