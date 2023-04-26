Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

It all started when Ofweneke made it clear that he would not emcee at Nicah's wedding, citing his own reasons. He later asked DJ Slahver not to post pictures of his kids on his social media platforms.

Nicah, who recently landed an ambassadorial gig, was asked to clarify the situation on April 25 and was also tasked with explaining if the two men talk to each other.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicah said in front of the cameras that Slahver and Ofweneke used to talk, but that changed when she started seeing Slahver.

"They don't talk. I haven't seen them talk for some time but they used to before. When I started dating Dj Slahver, they used to talk but the communication was cut off," Nicah said.

Nicah added that it is not easy for a man to approach a lady who was previously married to a public figure. She stated that people still associate her with Ofweneke despite their breakup and her moving on.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Are Nicah and Ofweneke on good terms?

Nicah was asked about her relationship with her baby daddy, and she said that everything is okay between the two of them.

She clarified that they broke up after falling out of love, but that doesn't mean that Ofweneke is a bad person.

She maintained that he always provides for his children, including their medical cover and everything they need.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

While describing her current boyfriend, she opened up that Slahver is a good man since he always works to find solutions to problems in her life.