Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma has issued a statement after his alleged 2017 sexual assault claims resurfaced shortly after the launch of his film Sincerely Daisy on streaming platform Netflix.

In the statement seen by Pulse Live, the actor said the allegations have greatly affected his family, and they continue to affect people in his personal and professional life.

“I know I’m not perfect, but I’m not the person these people tried to portray me as. Every day, I work towards being a better person; but it is so hard to do that when you are constantly being pulled back by people that are convinced that you are a monster,” reads part of his statement.

Nick Mutuma speaks after Sexual assault claims resurface

Nick Mutuma said it has been difficult to talk about the issue and thus his silence should not be taken to be an admission of guilt. He mentioned that he did not want to have his words twisted.

“I have been put on trial in the court of public opinion, prosecuted and ruled guilty by persons with malicious intentions,” added Mutuma.

The actor made it clear that he has always been against any form of abuse against women. “I would like to categorically state that I am against any form of abuse against women and I always have been.”

Statement;

Nick Mutuma speaks after Sexual assault claims resurface

Nick Mutuma’s statement comes a day after a twitter user (Wanjiku Clara) reached out to Netflix accusing the actor of being a perpetrator of sexual assault, an issue that got people talking and condemning the actor, under the #BoycottNickMutuma tag

“So @netflix @NetflixFilm do y’all know an actor from Sincerely Daisy has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault?” she tweeted.

Statement from the said victim