Nigerian influencers share their view on content creation between Kenya & back home

Despite their unique cultural backgrounds, each nation has fostered a burgeoning community of content creators, leveraging various platforms to share stories, entertain audiences, and contribute to the global media landscape.

This can be attested by Nigerian content creators Jenni Frank and Linda Cyril who recently toured the country.

In Kenya, content creation has witnessed a surge in the past decade, driven by the widespread adoption of social media platforms and the increasing accessibility of digital technologies.

Influencers, vloggers, and digital content creators have harnessed platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to produce engaging and culturally relevant content, spanning diverse genres including lifestyle, comedy, music, and education.

For Jenni Frank she built her brand like many influencers do, through one video which went viral and attracted brands. She says the Covid lockdown was a blessing to her as it is during the period that she blew up.

Like music, content creation has also emerged to be something differtent content creators can collaborate on and Jenni Frank hopes she can someday work with Azziad Nasenya whose name is in the influencing space in Kenya.

Cyril Frank on the other hand says she is yet to study and understand the content space fully although for her she is ready and open.

For Frank, her husband has been supportive in her reaching the points she has reached as she has constantly held her hand in the space.

This is also visible with other Kenyan creators who have supportive spouses and some even create couple content.

Conversely, Nigeria boasts a robust and dynamic content creation industry deeply rooted in its rich filmmaking, music, and literature history.

Nollywood, Nigeria's burgeoning film industry, has played a pivotal role in shaping the country's narrative on the global stage, contributing to the proliferation of African storytelling and cultural representation.

Nigerian content creators Jenni Frank and Linda Cyril during an interview

With the rise of social media and digital platforms, Nigerian content creators have leveraged their cultural influence to produce a diverse range of content, catering to local and international audiences.