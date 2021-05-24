Nikifukuzwa Nitarudi – Shouts Nyota Ndogo as she goes after hubby in Denmark

In an update, the Watu an Viatu hit-maker said that she will fight for her marriage until the last minute, despite being branded ‘desperate’ by a section of Kenyans on Social Media.

Adding that, she will not listen to the “Ukiachwa Achika” crusaders who doesn’t even know what it means to be loved.

A Trip to Denmark

“Wengi wenu hata hamujawai kupendwa mumezoea kudanganywa siku mbili na kipande mumewachwa. Ikiwa ushawai kupendwa Na penzi likakuingia vizuri uwezi kuongea utombo WA ukiachwa achika oh umefata Mali oh sijui move on yani munaongea kujifuraisha nyinyi wenyewe. Anyway mjinga atabaki kua mjinga.

Ngojeni nikawaletee shemegi WA taifa nyimbo ya Nikimuona ipo kwenye BIO yangu. wale munaonielewa hongera na ahsante kwa kusimama na mimi nawapenda. Haya wachawi WA mitandaoni nawaona kwa mbali. Karibuni. Nikifukuzwa nitarudi niwaambie” said Nyota Ndogo.

In separate post, she went down the memory lane, to the days she used to teach her man Swahili.

“My love hata kiswahili nilikua nakufunza ndio usiibiwe pesa Dukani mkate wa 50 ukiwa uelewi unauziwa 100” remembered Nyota Ndogo.

Comeback

In the past few weeks, the singer has been appealing to her husband Hunning Neilsen to come back into her life, after months of no see and communication.

Nyota’s hubby cut off communication with her over an April fool’s day prank that went wrong. She mentioned that she misses her hubby, and if he doesn't comeback, she will die single.

“Plzz come back to me. mimi hata sio pesa nalilia love. Nilikua na act don't care couse nakula nalala vizuri najilipia bills zangu mwenyewe but one thing nakosa from you ni love. Kumbe pesa sio kila kitu muimu kupata mtu unaempenda na wewe kwako nimefika mwisho yani kama hurudi ntajifia single” shared Nyota Ndogo.

Just the other day, Nyota explained that she opted to fight for her love in public basing on the fact that her Husband blocked her on direct calls and the only way she can reach him is via social media.

"I am sure he goes to google so ataziona. Wazungu wakona utani kutuliko. So there could be another issue then that I do not know about. I would not tell people to stop pranking because it is there and is good."

We must always remember the good times and the good times will come before us.