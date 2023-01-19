ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Amos Robi

Nikita said it would be hard to identify Kenyan music even if Kenyan songs blew up

Nikita Kering
Nikita Kering

Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering has explained what she thinks is the reason Kenyan music has no identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Nikita, there is no definite Kenyan genre which Kenyans can be associated with which she attributed to colonisation.

“Even if Kenyan music was to hit we still don't know what Kenyan music is. I think we were heavily colonised that our identity didn't even show in our music,” Nikita says in a short video shared online.

The comments by Nikita come in the midst of a long-standing debate about what Kenyan music sound is.

Kenyan congress Nikita Kering
Kenyan congress Nikita Kering Kenyan congress Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

At the peak of genge tone, a section of Kenyans said it was the local music genre. This was however disputed by others who said genge tone music was just a passing cloud.

Despite being in the music industry for a short time, Nikita has been able to achieve a number of milestones. The singer in 2021 was awarded the best female artist and best RnB soul artist.

READ: 5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

In December 2022, Nikita joined other big names that performed at BBC 1Xtra. An elated Nikita said the performance was a dream come true for her as she shared the stage with big names such as Sarkodie of Ghana.

"A dream come true. So Fresh, thank you for making this track with me. I have so much to learn, can’t wait to see what Better looks like," she said as she appreciated her producer after the performance.

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Top 22 Kenyan albums and EPs released in 2022 [Pulse Picks]

The first Afrobeats concerto, performed with the full complement of the BBC Philharmonic orchestra, commemorates 20 years of the BBC's 1tra commitment to supporting and promoting black culture.

Other artistes who gave their live performances on the same stage woth Kering' are Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, London-born and double Mobo nominee Maleek Berry, Sarkodie, and Finesse singer-songwriter Pheelz.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

Otile Brown's stolen items deposited in his hotel room after bitter rant

Otile Brown's stolen items deposited in his hotel room after bitter rant

Charlene Ruto's request to Kenyan youth after turning 30 years

Charlene Ruto's request to Kenyan youth after turning 30 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Catherine Kasavuli memorial service was conducted at Friends Church in Nairobi

Kasavuli's mother, Dr Ofweneke tickle mourners with jokes during funeral service

Kanye West and Bianca [TMZ]

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce