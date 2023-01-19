Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

According to Nikita, there is no definite Kenyan genre which Kenyans can be associated with which she attributed to colonisation.

“Even if Kenyan music was to hit we still don't know what Kenyan music is. I think we were heavily colonised that our identity didn't even show in our music,” Nikita says in a short video shared online.

The comments by Nikita come in the midst of a long-standing debate about what Kenyan music sound is.

At the peak of genge tone, a section of Kenyans said it was the local music genre. This was however disputed by others who said genge tone music was just a passing cloud.

Despite being in the music industry for a short time, Nikita has been able to achieve a number of milestones. The singer in 2021 was awarded the best female artist and best RnB soul artist.

In December 2022, Nikita joined other big names that performed at BBC 1Xtra. An elated Nikita said the performance was a dream come true for her as she shared the stage with big names such as Sarkodie of Ghana.

"A dream come true. So Fresh, thank you for making this track with me. I have so much to learn, can’t wait to see what Better looks like," she said as she appreciated her producer after the performance.

The first Afrobeats concerto, performed with the full complement of the BBC Philharmonic orchestra, commemorates 20 years of the BBC's 1tra commitment to supporting and promoting black culture.