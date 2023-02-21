ADVERTISEMENT
Nini Wacera explains why she erased romantic love from her life

Lynet Okumu

After the experience with her ex, Nini Wacera saw no need to open up to anyone again

Nini Wacera
Nini Wacera

Veteran actor Nini Wacera has opened up about how a past relationship made her shut herself from romantic relationships.

The award-winning actress disclosed in her Engage talk session that she was once involved in a relationship with a man who cheated on her barely ten days after she left the country for work.

According to Nini, Toby, her then-boyfriend of three years, got cosy with the art director on a film set in Kenya while she was in Nigeria shooting a movie.

Nini Wacera
Nini Wacera Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Netflix announces 1st Kenyan series 'Country Queen' [Trailer]

Nini narrated how she got the news from her friend through a phone call after a long tiresome day.

"One particularly difficult day, I get off set and find dozens of missed calls from my girl Justine in Nairobi. She just wants to confirm whether I have broken up with my boyfriend of three years, Toby.

"Well, because he and the art director are getting it on a film set", Nini narrated.

Wacera thought the love between her and Toby would keep them intact for the six months she would be away in Nigeria.

Nini Wacera
Nini Wacera Pulse Live Kenya

To her disappointment, Toby did not even wait ten days after her departure to cheat Nini says the news broke her to pieces.

"Needless to say, I was shattered. I was completely heartbroken". She said.

After the experience with Toby, Nini saw no need to open up to any man again. She says opening her heart again seemed like a waste of time.

"The idea of reopening my heart seemed like such a waste of time.

"I made a decision never ever to do this again. I would do life alone, as a single woman and a single mum," the mother of one continued narrating.

Nini Wacera
Nini Wacera Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I have never been a car dealer- Robert Burale on allegations of Conning actress Nini Wacera

She was hurt and wounded. She needed a long break. She needed a stopper; the only solution, according to her, was blocking her heart.

"I erased all notions of romantic love in my life and put up a sign, closed till further notice," Nini said.

Nini Wacera and her daughter Manuela
Nini Wacera and her daughter Manuela Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Cast mourns Olwenya Maina who died days before release of Netflix series [Video]

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
