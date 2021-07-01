Nitakufinya- DJ Mo tells Willy Paul over attacks on his wife Size 8

On Wednesday, Pozze took to social media to announce that singer Size 8 unfollowed and blocked him on Instagram, yet she is a gospel artiste who should be preaching forgiveness.

He went on to say that since being blocked, Size 8 doesn’t even pick his phone calls anymore.

“SIZE 8, YOU BLOCKED ME ON INSTAGRAM JUST LIKE THAT. 4YRS NOW. IS THAT WHAT GOD'S PEOPLE DO?? SURELY NI GOSPEL GANI HII??? ATA SIMU ZANGU HAUSHIKI. THOUGHT TULIKUA BROTHER NA SISTER. ANYWAY THANKS ALOT WOMAN OF GOD. REMEMBER, NO ONE IS PERFECT!” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul , Size 8 and DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

The allegations got DJ Mo’s attention, who opted to defend his wife using the famous phrase #Nitakufinya.

“Nitakufinya… Niko na kazi -

You know me well , you know what am capable of doing … Nitakufinya last warning ⚠️” reads DJ’s comment on Willy Paul’s post.

In a quick rejoinder Willy Paul said that; “Sasa huyu mtu tunaulizana nini? Kama mbaya mbaya, ukweli usemwe tu. Mambo yangu na Size 8 wachana nayo. Wewe ambia serekali ikupatie kazi!! 😠😡🤬”.

Willy Paul , Size 8 and DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

However, Netizens were quick to dismiss the Willy Paul- Size 8 fallout, stating that Pozze was making the claims just to create attention before they dropped a collabo. Many believe that Willy and Size 8 have another song in store and he (Willy) is doing the clout chasing before the song is released.

Previously Willy Paul has worked on a number of song with Size 8; among them Tam Tam Remix, Tiga Wana and Sijafika.

The Exit

Just the other day, Willy Paul said that he walked away from Kenya gospel industry over what he termed as being tired of the hypocrisy in the gospel industry and need to be real with himself and not lie to God.

Singer Willy Paul Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that, he opted to switch sides over too much hatred in the gospel world. He also said that he was always frustrated by fellow artists and Djs who denied him airplay with claims that his songs were not good enough.

“Too much Hatred

“Some of you ask me why I left the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. And even call me names because I no longer praise Jesus in my songs... according to them I'm so evil and everything bad. Those are the same people that fought me nikiwa upande wa Yesu 😆

Reasons as to why I left. Hate from my fellow artists and Djs, luck of airplay ( claiming my content wasn't Godly back then ) ubaguzi na mapendeleo.. I was the top artist but these evil people couldn't see that. Or they just chose to ignore the reality!” he said in part.

"This people broke my heart! They hurt me so bad, I was depressed 4months I kept crying in silence every single day and night. It got to a point where I couldn't take it anymore.. I had no money to pay my bills and even help out pale nyumbani. Can you imagine I had the biggest songs na hawa watu wakanichorea hivo tu. I'm not perfect but what I went through as a gospel artist, no servant of God should go through!!.

Since I loved music and had bigger hopes with my career I chose the other side which is where I am today, n that's what has kept me alive and stable.I was tired of the hypocrisy in the so called Gospel industry. Plus I just wanted 2b real with myself and not lie to God! God cannot be fooled so I took a chill pill na sai niko hapa.