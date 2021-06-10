I was depressed 4months- Willy Paul on why he ditched Gospel Music for Secular

In a lengthy Instagram post, Pozze mentioned that he opted to switch sides over what he has now termed as too much hatred in the gospel world. He also pointed out that he was tired of the hypocrisy in the Gospel industry and wanted to be real with himself and not lie to God.

The singer went on to reveal that he was always frustrated by fellow artists and Djs who denied him airplay with claims that his songs were not good enough.

“Some of you ask me why I left the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. And even call me names because I no longer praise Jesus in my songs... according to them I'm so evil and everything bad. Those are the same people that fought me nikiwa upande wa Yesu 😆

Reasons as to why I left. Hate from my fellow artists and Djs, luck of airplay ( claiming my content wasn't Godly back then ) ubaguzi na mapendeleo.. I was the top artist but these evil people couldn't see that. Or they just chose to ignore the reality!” he said in part.

The Saldido boss went on to reveal that the frustrations drove him into depression and at some point he couldn’t even pay his bills.

“This people broke my heart! They hurt me so bad, I was depressed 4months I kept crying in silence every single day and night. It got to a point where I couldn't take it anymore.. I had no money to pay my bills and even help out pale nyumbani. Can you imagine I had the biggest songs na hawa watu wakanichorea hivo tu. I'm not perfect but what I went through as a gospel artist, no servant of God should go through!!.

Since I loved music and had bigger hopes with my career I chose the other side which is where I am today, n that's what has kept me alive and stable.I was tired of the hypocrisy in the so called Gospel industry. Plus I just wanted 2b real with myself and not lie to God! God cannot be fooled so I took a chill pill na sai niko hapa.

Same same people that didn't want me there were the first to reach out !!” said Willy Paul in part.

He added that; “Ever wondered why people hate for no reason? Well the so called haters are not really haters. They just wish they had what you have. Yaani they wish they were you or even a quarter of what you're. Don't let nobody tell you what is wrong or right for you, kila mtu atazikwa peke yake.

Ask me about myself n I'll tell you I'm the strongest of them all. What haven't I seen in this life? Poverty, good life, Beautiful women,Kamati ya roho chafu ? Just to mention afew. People have hated on me for no reason, but that has never stopped me from being me. I've been betrayed by close friends and even family but look, I'm still here standing strong!