Njugush reacts after karma strikes woman who recently mocked him online

In a heartfelt video post on Tuesday, October 31, Mwende voiced her disappointment at how people had been making fun of her establishment, especially considering the support she claimed to have provided to those in need.

"You scroll the timeline, and it's just people making fun of your business, and that's what really hurts me. People I have helped, people I have been there for...when they were hungry, others locked out of their homes. I have been there for you guys, and you're trolling my business," Mwende expressed on X, formerly Twitter.

Mwende Frey

She went on to emphasize the emotional impact of the trolling, stating, "You can troll me all you want, but why are you trolling my business, like what's wrong with you Kenyans on X (KOX)?”

“You guys need to change. People do a lot to keep their businesses pushing. For me, this is not about profits and it's not about clout. I can stop working, and I won't struggle a day. I'm married, and I'm okay, but for me, this is a passion. I want to build something for myself, and I want to have an impact in life," she continued.

However, amidst the responses, comedian Njugush took the opportunity to highlight what he saw as a case of hypocrisy on Mwende's part.

He shared a screenshot from July 11, where Mwende criticized him for supposedly marshalling his fan base and celebrity friends to defend him against online banter.

At the time, Njugush had just released the 4th instalment of his Through Thick and Thick stand-up comedy show.

"Njugush anashtuliwa na banter ya Twitter (now X) hadi all those celebs come to defend him. Twitter (now X) is not for the weak...that's IG,” Mwende had told Njugush.

The comedian retrieved the screenshot of her post and shared it alongside his sarcastic consolation for the frustration Mwende was now facing.

Njugush's response sparked comments, with many drawing attention to the contrast between Mwende's current call for a change in behaviour and her past remarks about the comedian's handling of online criticism.

Njugush's claps back after 7 year beef with Xtian Dela

In another case of the universe conspiring to prove Njugush's critics wrong, the comedian achieved success in the show Real Househelps of Kawangware despite disapproval from some quarters.

In a past interview, Njugush said that he took issue with Xtian Dela’s criticism in 2014 when the Twitter trendsetter condemned The Real Househelps of Kawangware show as disgusting.

The comedian used to star in the show and was also its creative director so he took Dela's criticism personally.

“Na bado mko na hopes za kufikia Lupita (Nyong’o)? Such a disgusting show,” Mandela had said.

A few months later Oscar Award winner Lupita Nyong'o gave her thumb of approval for the show and tweeted: “Catching up in my guilty pleasure. The Real Househelps of Kawangware.”