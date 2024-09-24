Obinna’s encounter with lady accusing him of fathering, neglecting a child

The father of four, who often shares his personal life with fans online, recently discussed some of the bizarre things he has heard about himself.

Among these, one accusation stood out — he was accused of being a deadbeat dad.

Oga Obinna's shocking encounter with strange lady

Speaking to Vickie Vickinah in a video posted on September 24, Obinna recounted an incident that happened while he was planning to attend the Kamba Fest.

According to the comedian, a woman he did not know confronted him, accusing him of abandoning his supposed child.

Obinna shared, "Last week when we were going for Kamba Fest, we got to the parking lot, and this guy opens the gate. Then, a lady passing by turned around and said, 'Obinna, how are you? Come out of the car so I can size you.' I was confused and asked her, 'What do you mean by sizing me?'

"And she' like shuka kwa gari. Ama umeniogopa? Umeniogopa because you impregnated my friend and you are not taking care of your child? And am like what do you mean? Whose your friend?" Obinna said.

Obinna, taken aback by the accusation, said he had no knowledge of the woman or her friend.

"She mentioned a name, but I didn’t recognise it. I thought, 'How could someone be pregnant with my child, and I don’t even know about it?'. I did not say anything to the lady. I just looked at her and drove away... I told my bro I just met someone saying that I have a child that I didn't know about...

"But that would be lovely. I would have like an extra boy. My first born is 14 so if that would happen that means I would have a 16 year old, which is also not practical because my first born son is my first sexual encounter I had," Obinna explained.

Obinna on why a lady called her deadbeat dad

Obinna took the time to reflect on the situation, noting that the woman may have been misinformed or mistaken.

"Either she was intoxicated, misinformed, or uninformed. Whatever the case, it didn’t involve me, but I’ll probably face the consequences of her confusion. People often confuse me with others in the industry, so maybe that’s what happened."

The comedian shared that this incident was one of the most bizarre rumours he had ever heard about himself.

Obinna’s co-parenting journey

Oga Obinna has been open about his struggles with co-parenting. The comedian and MC has four children from three different women, and managing these relationships has been far from easy.

In 2023, he publicly admitted that co-parenting with his three ex-partners has been one of the most challenging tasks he faces. He revealed that, at one point, he had to pay his baby mamas just to have access to his children.

Despite the challenges, Obinna seems to have made progress in improving his relationships with the mothers of his children.

In recent months, the media personality has been actively creating content with his kids, showcasing their bond and giving fans a glimpse of their family life.