RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obinna explains his multiple baby mama situation to daughter amid tough questions

Lynet Okumu

Media personality Oga Obinna faced dilemma when his inquisitive young daughter innocently asked about his multiple baby mamas.

Media personality Oga Obinna faced a family crisis when his inquisitive young daughter, Lola, innocently asked about his multiple baby mamas.

The former radio host was spending quality time with his children when the tough questions arose.

In a video posted on the Obinnaz YouTube channel on August 4, Obinna and his four children are seen inside a car having a conversation about his life.

Lola, his younger daughter, suddenly said, "Uko na baby mamas wengi..." (You have many baby mamas), sparking surprise and shock from her father.

Adding to the moment, his other daughter, Ada, chimed in, "Wallahi ni ukweli sanaa," (It's very true), supporting her sister's observation.

Obinna had to explain to his daughters that having multiple baby mamas is not something someone plans.

He shared, "Mtu hapangi kuwa na baby mamas. Si ati nimekaa mahali nikafikiria nataka kuwa na baby mama's wangapi?" (No one plans to have many baby mamas. It's not like I sat somewhere and thought about how many baby mamas I want).

He further explained that people have different preferences and situations. "Different people have different preferences. Kuna wale wanataka tu kuwa na watoto na wasiolewe... Kuna watu hawataki kuolewa coz wanataka tu kuwa kwa space yao... They are happy and that's okay.

"(Some people just want to have children without getting married. Some don't want to get married because they want their own space. They are happy and that's okay)," he said.

He also touched on more serious issues, saying, "There are also people who have been in abusive relationships na hataki kuwa na baby daddy or baby mama. There are also people who just want to have babies to raise... And that's okay.

"(Some people have been in abusive relationships and don't want to have a baby daddy or baby mama. Some just want to raise children on their own, and that's okay)," he said.

Obinna, who is also an MC has four children from three different women. He confessed in 2023 that co-parenting with his three exes is one of the most daunting tasks he faces, admitting it has never been easy.

Obinna lamented how he was once forced to pay his baby mamas just to see his children.

However he seems to have resolved some of his conflicts with his baby mamas. Obinna has been creating amazing content with his children, showing his audience and fans how he connects with them on different levels.

He shares moments like taking them to school and having mature conversations, including answering any burning questions they may have.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
