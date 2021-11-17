Octopizzo's reaction as he makes it to Grammy awards consideration list

The Grammy awards academy has proposed Octopizzo to be nominated in four categories; Best Global Album (Jungle Fever), Best Global music performance (Lela), Producer of the year Non-Classical, Best Rap Song (Pockets, Interlude), and Best Rap Performance (Pockets, Interlude).

Reacting to the good news, the Lela hit-maker said that he is optimistic that one day he will bring a Grammy to Kibera.

Octopizzo makes it to 2022 Grammy Awards Consideration List Pulse Live Kenya

Twice

“I had to do it twice so that they know it wasn’t luck. This Saturday will be #JungleFevers’ 1 Year Anniversary; Excited to be up for 4 Grammy Consideration categories

@RecordingAcad One day I’ll bring this to Kibera, I believe. GO VOTE,” shared Ocvtopizzo.

He added that he will be dropping his 6th studio album dubbed Fuego on November 19, 2021.

“Friday 19th #FUEGO Album to celebrate this consistency. If you’ve been a fan, means you believe in yourself too Raised fist Head to the @theacademy and let them know Kenya & Kibera needs one of these Trophy #Motivation #DON Goat,” tweeted Octopizzo.

This is the second time, Octopizzo is being proposed for the Grammy Awards. Last year, he became the first rapper from Kenya to make it to the consideration list.

Grammy Awards

Following the considerations, the Pockets maker will now be subjected to a voting process to determine if they will make it to the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy awards. The voting will be done by academy members.

What is a Grammy consideration?

This are entries that meet all eligibility requirements to be included in the first ballot, which goes to the recording academy's voting members, who then vote for the entries they believe should receive a nomination.

The Grammy award, or just Grammy is considered one of the four major annual American entertainment awards, along with the Academy awards (film), the Emmy awards (television), and the Tony awards (theater and Broadway).

Awards Gala

The nominations for the 64th Grammy awards will take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, via a virtual livestream.

Thereafter, the gala for the 2022 Grammy awards has been scheduled on January 31, 2022 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with a live broadcast on CBS Television Network.

