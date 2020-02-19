Popular comedian and Nation Fm presenter Oga Obinna took to his Instagram to tell men that they should enjoy raising children, the same way they enjoyed making them.

Obinna who has four children urged the other men to be responsible. He further stated that it wasn’t easy to have one baby mama or more but there were sacrifices that needed to be made because the kids were innocent.

"If you ENJOYED making them. You should also ENJOY raising them. BOYCHILD am I talking Sense??🤣🤣🤣😅😅😅😅😅😅🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Don't just Cum n GO🤷‍♂️. It won't be easy however, especially if you have a baby mama or baby mamaz. Sacrifices have to be made,these are two different people,with two different mindsets and 2 different types of Ego. Stay strong for your SEED. The kids are Innocent 🥰" read Obinna's post.

Oga Obinna's message to men raising children

This comes a few weeks after the media Personality was attacked for sharing a picture of an expectant Tanzanian actress namely Tausi Mdegela.

In the post, the comedian captioned the picture saying that men have no limits and they go ahead and impregnate people like Tausi who is a dwarf. Obinna tagged Joe Muchiri and Blak Aende who went on joke about the post.

The post did not go down well with hundreds of the comedian’s followers who took it upon themselves to express displeasure with what he had done. They went on to say that he should have respect for all human beings, as some asked for God’s forgiveness upon his life.