Don’t’ get kids with somebody you are not sure about- Anerlisa Muigai tells Young Girls

In an Insta-story, Ms Muigai advised that it’s okay to date somebody or even get engaged to them but no one should be forced into having children when not ready.

Adding that; “Rather your partner leaves you because you are not sure about having kids than be forced to it”.

“Dear Young Girls

Don’t’ get kids with somebody toy are not sure about. You can date, get engaged etc, but kids?

That’s a whole a** commitment. Rather your partner leaves you because you are not sure about having kids than be forced to it. That’s just my opinion, pothers have different views” advised Anerlisa Muigai.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Muigai statement come days after she warned men to stay out of her Inbox, saying that she is not looking for love amidst breakup repots with hubby Ben Pol.

She went on to argue that the reason most relationships fail is because people are always ready to take over somebody else’s position.

The Nero Company CEO, further stated that it is ‘disgusting’ to see people offer marriage proposals in her DM yet they do not know her personally.

Anerlisa Muigai Pulse Live Kenya

I AM NOT FREE!!!

“The amount of people always ready to take over somebody else’s position is the reason why most relationships fail. If you go through my DM, you would think I had a contest for looking for a partner. It's really disgusting to also see people offering to marry me yet you don't even know me personally. Reality is I am not looking for anybody and I AM NOT FREE!!!

And to the 80% F Boys in my DM, try pull up your socks and start working hard for your money. Looking for independent women to take care of you is really short-term. Women to get tired of taking care of you. If you know you know” wrote Anerlisa.

Photos of Anelisa Muigai’s secret wedding with Ben Pol surface online Pulse Live Kenya

Early this month, allegations surfaced that Anerlisa’s husband, Tanzanian RnB singer Ben Pol, had reportedly filed for divorce just 11 months into their marriage.