Otile Brown speaks out after his top songs were deleted from YouTube

In an update, Brown said that he doesn’t believe the in the idea of people who fight to bring others down for them to shine.

This now confirms that the disappearance of his songs from YouTube is more than what meets the eye.

“No respect 4 people who will cheat or bring others down to shine .. weak ish* .. anyways I’m currently in South Africa drinking one of the best cocktails in the world .. rocking new Versace Glases , new new balance 550 shoe, new Zara sweatshirt & a Gucci body cross bag .. let’s not talk about them lil chains please 😊😏 loosing my cool with y’all.. #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove” shared Otile Brown.

Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The Just in Love CEO who is currently in South Africa, went on to make it clear that someone was deleting their songs from YouTube but failed to mention names.

“What don’t you all get... some people are deleting our Videos/songs on YouTube…is everything Kiki to you all” said Otile Brown.

Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The explanation comes at a time his hit songs; Dusuma, Chaguo la Moyo and Such Kinda Love are all missing from YouTube.

Otile’s Dusuma ft Meddy is the most watched song in Kenya with over 32 Million views, followed closely by Chaguo la Moyo that has over 28 million views. Such Kinda Love featuring Jovial managed to hit over 10 million within 3 months.

Songs belonging to singer Nadia Mukami and Sol Generation signee Nviiri the Storyteller have also been deleted from YouTube.

Singer Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia’s management told Pulse Live that the songs are unavailable due to a technical hitch from their distributors side (Ngomma VAS) but as it stands now it’s more than that.